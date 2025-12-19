What is skin fasting? Dermatologist explains why it can be beneficial during winters

Cold weather often sends us reaching for heavier creams and stronger actives, but dermatologists warn that piling on products can sometimes do more harm than good. During winter, the skin barrier is already under stress from low humidity, indoor heating and temperature shifts - and overloading it with harsh formulations can further disrupt its ability to heal. Instead, stepping back, simplifying routines and focusing on hydration and nourishment from within may give the skin the rest it needs to repair itself. Discover what is skin fasting and why it can be beneficial during the colder months.(Pexel)

This approach, known as skin fasting, is gaining attention as a gentler way to maintain healthy, glowing skin through the colder months. Dr Sonali Kohli - Senior Consultant and Dermatologist at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital - spoke to HT Lifestyle about what skin fasting is and why it can be particularly beneficial during the winter months.

What is skin fasting?

According to Dr Kohli, skin fasting involves giving your skin a break from topical products, allowing it to reset and repair itself, through a more nutrition-focused approach. She notes that this approach can be particularly beneficial during winter, when cold weather and dry conditions place additional strain on the skin.

She explains, “Skin fasting is a mindful skincare approach that focuses on giving your skin a break from excessive products to allow its natural repair mechanisms to function optimally. During winter, when the skin barrier is already compromised due to cold air, low humidity, and indoor heating, skin fasting can be especially beneficial.”

An intentional pause

Dr Kohli emphasises that skin health isn’t just about buying and applying fancy skincare products packed with trendy actives - it is equally about maintaining a healthy balance of nourishment from within. Moreover, overloading your skin with harsh chemicals can also have a negative impact during winters.

The dermatologist highlights, “As an integrative dermatologist, I view skin health as a balance between topical care, internal nourishment, and lifestyle. Overloading the skin with multiple actives during winter can disrupt the microbiome, leading to dryness, sensitivity, and dullness.”

She explains that skin fasting isn’t about ditching skincare altogether, but about simplifying routines and opting for gentler products. Dr Kohli emphasises, “Think gentle cleansing, barrier-repair moisturizers, and sun protection, while temporarily pausing strong actives like exfoliating acids or retinoids if the skin feels stressed.”

Skin fasting involves gentler, simpler skin care, without the harsh chemicals.(Pexel)

Why this works

Dr Kohli notes that this intentional pause allows the skin to reset its barrier and restore its natural glow from within. She recommends pairing skin fasting with adequate hydration and skin-friendly nutrition for added support.

The dermatologist notes, “This intentional pause helps the skin restore its lipid barrier, improve hydration retention, and recalibrate its natural glow. Internally, supporting skin fasting with adequate hydration, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidant-rich foods, and proper sleep enhances results.”

Winters can be particularly harsh on the skin, but Dr Kohli explains that tuning in to your skin’s needs can help restore its natural glow. She concludes, “Winter glow is less about layering products and more about listening to your skin. Skin fasting encourages that awareness - helping the skin breathe, heal, and glow naturally, even in the harshest season.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.