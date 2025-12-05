I used Skinvest barrier repair moisturiser and anti-tan peel gel for 3 weeks on combination skin: My unfiltered review

I’ve always been the kind of person who rotates skincare products more often than I probably should. So as soon as I got my hands on a parcel from skincare brand Skinvest, I was eager to use it. I got the barrier repair moisturiser and anti-tan peel gel, and after using these consistently for three weeks, I could weigh in on the positives and not-so-positives. So here I am, sharing an honest review with for all skincare enthusiasts. My honest review of Skinvest Face hug moisturiser and anti tan peel gel

Skinvest Barrier Repair Moisturiser: What appealed to me

The Barrier Repair Moisturiser was the product I was most excited for, mainly because my skin had been struggling with sensitivity and dullness, courtesy Delhi's rising smog and pollution! It has started to look dry. However, after I started using the barrier repair moisturiser, my skin thanks me daily.

What I appreciated in this moisturiser is its lightweight, creamy texture that spreads easily and feels soothing. My skin felt soft and moisturised. The moisturiser also layered beautifully under sunscreen.

One of the biggest positives for me was that the moisturiser was hydrating without being greasy. So, it seems perfect for both summer and winter. Another positive about the moisturiser is that it is good for people with combination or sensitive skin like mine, and it did not dry out my skin either.

As far as its packaging is concerned, the moisturiser comes in an adorable pump dispenser that’s both easy to use and hygienic.

Skinvest Barrier Repair Moisturiser: What can be improved

The moisturiser is great for combination skin types, but if you have very dry skin, this moisturiser may feel too lightweight. You might need to add a facial oil or a heavier cream at night to lock in moisture. The moisturiser also has a faint clinical scent that is, though, very light and fades quickly, but could be a downside for people who are fragrance-sensitive.

Additionally, the product says it repairs the skin barrier, but it’s really better at keeping a healthy barrier than fixing severely damaged skin. However, I genuinely enjoyed using this moisturiser every day, particularly as daytime wear.

Skinvest Anti Tan Peel-Off Mask: What appealed to me

Now onto the Anti-Tan Peel-Off Mask, a product I was more sceptical about because I have always been judgmental when it comes to peel-offs. They often irritate my skin, leaving it red and patchy. Skinvest’s version, however, is designed to offer the benefits of a peel-off mask without actually peeling off, which amazed me.

The first thing I noticed was the texture, a smooth, gel-cream consistency, but very watery. Applying it was a bit of a task, though it spread evenly. I liked the mild cooling sensation, which made it a nice pick-me-up after a long day. After rinsing it off, my skin definitely felt softer and looked a bit more radiant.

I also appreciated that it didn’t irritate my skin. For someone with mild sensitivity, this was a relief. It's the type of mask I could see myself using two to three times a week without worrying about stripping my skin.

Skinvest Anti-Tan Peel-Off Mask: What could have been improved

As peel-offs are known to give a short-term glow, this one was no different. Although my skin looked brighter after use, the effect was temporary. The peel-off produces a mild tingling sensation. While it was tolerable for me, anyone with reactive or easily irritated skin should patch-test first. It has this fruity, citrus smell that could be a turn-off for some people too.

The texture was another drawback for me. Unlike other peel-off masks I’ve used, this gel is quite runny, so it can spill easily. You need to be extra careful right from the moment you open the jar.

Price Point:

Value-wise, Skinvest seems to have positioned both the barrier repair cream and the anti-tan peel-off mask in the mid-range: not bargain-basement, but not luxury-priced either. Given the results I observed and the pleasant textures, I found them value for money.

If you’re looking for gentle, easy-to-use products that support your skin without overwhelming it, these may be worth trying. But if you need intensive results, you may want to pair them with something stronger.

Final Thoughts

Overall, my experience with both the Skinvest products was positive, though neither was without its limitations. Used together, the two products complemented each other well. The peel smooths and brightens the surface, while the moisturiser helps rebuild and maintain the skin barrier. On nights when I used the peel, applying the moisturiser afterwards noticeably reduced redness and sped recovery.

A Pro Tip: Always patch-test any exfoliant, start with once weekly and build up to twice-weekly if your skin tolerates it, and use a pea-sized amount of the moisturiser to avoid overloading. Avoid using the peel on broken or sunburned skin, and always follow with a broad-spectrum SPF the morning after.

(Disclaimer: The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items.)

Similar articles for you

Makeup forecast 2026: Minimal and natural looks will rule, say celebrity makeup artists

How to do smokey eye makeup: Our step-by-step guide to flaunt bold, shimmery eyes

5 retinol myths that dermatologists wish you’d stop believing: From skin thinning to making skin sun sensitive

Nat Habit Tikta Ubtan Face Wash and All-Day Malai Moisturiser: Is it worth it for sensitive skin? My honest review