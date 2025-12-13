Nashik dermatologist shares essential winter skincare tips to combat dryness: 'Get glowing skin in 7–10 days’

The winter season brings in a host of skin complaints, like tightness, itchiness, flakiness, and even cracks from low humidity, indoor heaters, and biting winds. These factors deplete your skin's natural oils, compromising its lipid barrier and increasing the risk of infection. For Indian skin, pollution and fluctuating temperatures exacerbate this, leading to dullness and premature ageing. Dr Namita emphasises the importance of humidity, hydration, and sun protection for winter skin health.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Namita Chopade, MBBS, MD (Skin), Dermatologist, Trichologist, and Cosmetologist based in Nashik, Maharashtra, shares how a preventive approach combined with a targeted skincare routine can help safeguard and maintain healthy, glowing skin.

How to protect skin health in winter

Dr Namita suggests the following measures to preserve and protect skin health:

Cleanse gently: Use a mild, creamy, fragrance-free cleanser with ceramides or oats to cleanse without disrupting the moisture barrier. Avoid harsh foaming agents that worsen dryness. Limit showers to 5–10 minutes with lukewarm water (not hot), gently pat dry with a towel, and avoid rubbing to preserve natural oils.

Use a mild, creamy, fragrance-free cleanser with ceramides or oats to cleanse without disrupting the moisture barrier. Avoid harsh foaming agents that worsen dryness. Limit showers to 5–10 minutes with lukewarm water (not hot), gently pat dry with a towel, and avoid rubbing to preserve natural oils. Hydrate with serum or toner: Right after washing, while skin is still damp, apply a serum with hyaluronic acid or glycerine. These ingredients pull in water, making skin plump and smooth. Add niacinamide for anti-inflammatory benefits, ideal for pollution-stressed urban skin, or Vitamin C for radiance without sensitivity.

Dr Namita recommends maintaining indoor humidity at 40-60% and consuming omega-3-rich foods for healthy skin.(Adobe Stock )

Moisturise twice daily: Lock in moisture with a thick cream containing petrolatum, shea butter, or squalane. Apply within 3 minutes post-cleansing, morning and night, to reduce itchiness. Oily or acne-prone skin types benefit too, preventing compensatory sebum overdrive.

Lock in moisture with a thick cream containing petrolatum, shea butter, or squalane. Apply within 3 minutes post-cleansing, morning and night, to reduce itchiness. Oily or acne-prone skin types benefit too, preventing compensatory sebum overdrive. Exfoliate sparingly: Use gentle lactic or mandelic acid products to remove dead skin cells that trap moisture. Avoid rough scrubs that can cause micro-tears. For sensitive skin, an oatmeal mask works well.

Advanced protection and lifestyle integration

“Maintain indoor humidity at 40–60% with a humidifier to recreate your skin’s ideal moist environment. Support skin from within with omega-3-rich foods like walnuts or flaxseeds and drink 3 litres of water daily plus electrolyte-rich coconut water,” says Dr Namita.

She adds, “Protect against hidden sun damage with broad-spectrum SPF 30+ (mineral-based for less irritation) every morning. At night, lock in moisture with emollient creams on hands or heels and wear soft cotton or bamboo fabrics instead of wool. These habits create a complete winter shield, keeping skin soft and healthy.”

What to avoid

“Avoid strong anti-ageing creams like retinols in winter, as they increase sensitivity. If dryness persists for over 2 weeks or red, itchy patches appear (like eczema), consult a doctor for special creams. Track your skin progress with photos, you’ll notice softer, glowing skin in just 7–10 days with consistent care,” says Dr Namita.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.