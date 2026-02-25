Barsana’s Rangeeli Gali comes alive with Lathmar Holi

Rangeeli Gali in Barsana in Mathura district was awash in colours on Wednesday as headgear-clad huriyare (Holi revellers) from Nandgaon arrived to take part in the famed Lathmar Holi. Armed with shields, they faced the playful strikes of lathi-wielding gopis amid a riot of colours and traditional Holi songs. Revellers celebrate Lathmar Holi, the Hindu spring festival of colours, next to a wall mural of Lord Krishna in Barsana on Wednesday (AFP)

While much of the country awaits Holi next week, festivities in Mathura and Vrindavan are already in full swing. The celebrations peaked on Wednesday in Barsana, known as the village of Radha, as it hosted the iconic Lathmar Holi, where men from Nandgaon—associated with Lord Krishna—symbolically reenact the divine legend.

The 40-day Holi celebrations in Braj begin on Basant Panchami and continue with temple rituals, Holi gayan (devotional singing) and gulal. After Rangbharni Ekadashi, the festivities shift from dry colours to vibrant splashes of coloured water.

Padma Shri awardee and Braj literature scholar Mohan Swaroop Bhatia said the tradition reflects the rich cultural heritage of the region.

On Wednesday, all roads led to Rangeeli Gali, located at the foot of the Radha Rani Temple. Revellers from Nandgaon sang and danced as elegantly dressed women from Barsana playfully struck their shields with batons to chants of “Radha Rani Ki Jai.”

The day began with the Nandgaon group arriving at Priya Kund, where they were welcomed with bhang and thandai. After tightening their protective turbans, they proceeded towards Rangeeli Gali for the much-awaited spectacle.

The sound of batons striking shields echoed through Phool Gali, Sudama Bagh, Radha Bagh Marg and the main market area.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place as lakhs of devotees attended Rangotsav 2026, inaugurated in Barsana on Tuesday. The area was divided into zones and sectors by Mathura police, with surveillance maintained through CCTV cameras and drones to ensure a safe celebration.