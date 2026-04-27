Add a healthy twist to your breakfast: Try Chef Ranveer Brar's recipe for fluffy ragi idli, sambar with secret paste

Idli sambar combines two of South India's most beloved staples. The refreshing, flavourful, and filling dish is enjoyed all over the country. Moreover, its versatility makes it a great staple for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and vegetarians looking for a good protein source. Chef Ranveer Brar shares his ragi idli and sambar recipe.

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapoor shares his recipe for soft, spongy thatte idlis with ghee podi: Here's how to make the dish

While idlis are easy to make and a hearty meal, some avoid them because of their calorie content. So if you are looking for a healthy twist to this favourite dish, we have a ragi version for you to try this summer. On April 14, chef Ranveer Brar shared his recipe for ragi idlis and sambar, giving it a nutritious and tasty twist. Moreover, it is super easy to make at home.