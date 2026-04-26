Lentil Bun Recipe for a Homemade High Protein Breakfast Made with Lentils and Served with a Fresh and Healthy Dip
Lentil bun is a high-protein breakfast made with blended dals, offering a soft texture and nutritious ingredients for a healthy and easy meal.
Lentil bun recipe is gaining attention as a nutritionist-approved high protein breakfast that combines simple ingredients into a balanced and easy meal option. Lentils are naturally rich in protein, fibre, and iron. They also contain plant-based nutrients that support steady energy levels and digestion. Ground lentil batter creates a soft texture inside while forming a light outer layer during cooking. Adding vegetables like carrot, capsicum, and spinach enhances both flavour and nutrition.
This lentil bun recipe is different from regular buns made with refined flour. It uses soaked lentils instead of maida, making it richer in protein and fibre. The texture feels soft yet slightly dense, and the flavour is mildly savoury with hints of herbs and spices.
Sweetness is not required, but if needed, a small amount of grated carrot or beetroot can add natural taste. Healthy dips like mint chutney, hung curd dip, or peanut dip can be served alongside. This vegetarian protein food works well as a breakfast or snack for both children and adults.
How Lentil Buns Stand Apart from Regular Buns
Regular Bun
Regular Bun
Made with soaked lentils
Made with refined flour
High in protein and fibre
Lower in protein
Soft and slightly dense texture
Light and airy texture
Uses natural ingredients
May include additives
Suitable as a protein-rich snack
Mostly carbohydrate-based
Quick Recipe Snapshot
- Prep Time: 6 hours soaking + 15 minutes prep
- Cook Time: 20 minutes
- Servings: 4 buns
- Calories: 180–220 calories per serving
- Flavour Profile: Mildly savoury, slightly nutty, and fresh
- Nutrition: High in protein, fibre, and iron
- Difficulty: Easy
How To Bake Soft Lentil Buns with Vegetables and Light Spices for a Fresh Breakfast
These lentil buns have a soft inside with a slightly firm outer layer. The taste feels mildly nutty from the lentils, while vegetables add freshness and a light crunch. Herbs and spices bring balance, making the buns suitable for a refreshing and wholesome summer breakfast.
Ingredients
- 1 cup mixed lentils (moong dal + masoor dal)
- 1/4 cup grated carrot
- 1/4 cup finely chopped capsicum
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped spinach
- 1 green chilli, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon ginger paste
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 tablespoon curd
- 1 tablespoon oil
- Salt as needed
For Dip:
- 1/2 cup hung curd
- 1 tablespoon mint chutney
- 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
- Salt as needed
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Wash and soak the lentils for 5 to 6 hours. Drain and grind them into a smooth batter with minimal water.
- Transfer the batter to a bowl and add carrot, capsicum, spinach, green chilli, and ginger paste. Mix well.
- Add cumin seeds, turmeric powder, salt, and curd. Stir until everything blends evenly.
- Add baking soda just before cooking and mix gently to keep the batter light.
- Grease small moulds or shape buns with hands. Heat a pan and place the buns on medium flame.
- Cover and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, turning occasionally until all sides are golden.
- Mix all dip ingredients in a bowl. Serve the lentil buns warm with the prepared dip.
Tips to Get Perfect Lentil Buns Every Time
- Soak the lentils well to get a smooth batter.
- Use minimal water while grinding to keep the batter thick.
- Add baking soda just before cooking.
- Finely chop vegetables for better texture.
- Cook on medium heat to avoid burning.
- Grease moulds properly to prevent sticking.
- Add herbs like coriander or mint for freshness.
- Serve with a healthy dip for better taste.
Nutritional Value of Lentil Buns
Lentil buns provide a mix of protein, fibre, and essential nutrients that support daily energy and balanced eating.
Nutrient
Amount Per Serving
Energy
200 calories
Protein
12 g
Carbohydrates
22 g
Fibre
5 g
Fat
6 g
Iron
3 mg
Calcium
40 mg
Ingredient Benefits in Lentil Bun Recipe
Each ingredient contributes to making this recipe nutritious and balanced.
Ingredient
Benefit
Lentils
Rich in protein and fibre
Carrot
Adds natural sweetness and vitamin A
Spinach
Provides iron and minerals
Capsicum
Rich in antioxidants
Curd
Adds probiotics and softness
Ginger
Supports digestion
FAQs
Can lentil buns be baked instead of cooked on a pan?
Yes. They can be baked at 180°C for about 20 minutes.
Can this recipe be made without curd?
Yes. Water or plant-based yogurt can be used instead.
Are lentil buns good for weight management?
They contain protein and fibre, which can help maintain balanced eating.
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