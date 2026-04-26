Lentil Bun Recipe for a Homemade High Protein Breakfast Made with Lentils and Served with a Fresh and Healthy Dip

Lentil bun recipe is gaining attention as a nutritionist-approved high protein breakfast that combines simple ingredients into a balanced and easy meal option. Lentils are naturally rich in protein, fibre, and iron. They also contain plant-based nutrients that support steady energy levels and digestion. Ground lentil batter creates a soft texture inside while forming a light outer layer during cooking. Adding vegetables like carrot, capsicum, and spinach enhances both flavour and nutrition. lenti bun (Freepik)

This lentil bun recipe is different from regular buns made with refined flour. It uses soaked lentils instead of maida, making it richer in protein and fibre. The texture feels soft yet slightly dense, and the flavour is mildly savoury with hints of herbs and spices.

Sweetness is not required, but if needed, a small amount of grated carrot or beetroot can add natural taste. Healthy dips like mint chutney, hung curd dip, or peanut dip can be served alongside. This vegetarian protein food works well as a breakfast or snack for both children and adults.