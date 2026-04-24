Chef Kunal Kapoor shares his recipe for soft, spongy thatte idlis with ghee podi: Here's how to make the dish
Chef Kunal shares his recipe for thatte idli, a thicker, softer variant that requires overnight soaking. The dish serves four and takes 55 minutes to prepare.
Idlis are one of the most fulfilling breakfasts to come out of the country. They are available in several variations. One of them is the thatte idli, a traditional South Indian dish originating from Karnataka and known for its distinct size and texture. It is larger, thicker, softer, and fluffier than the usual idlis.
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In April 2025, chef Kunal Kapoor, an Indian celebrity chef and restaurateur known for hosting and judging MasterChef India, shared his recipe for thatte idli with ghee podi on his website. Sharing the step-by-step process of making the dish, the chef noted that the soft, spongy idlis require overnight soaking.
Cooking time: 55 mins
Serves: 4 people
Thatte idli with ghee podi
Ingredients
Idli rice/parboiled rice - Two cups
Poha - ¾ cup (65 gms)
Sabudana - Two tbsp
Water - for soaking
Urad dal, skinless - ¾ cup (180 gms)
Fenugreek seeds - ½ tsp
Water - for soaking
Water - 170 ml/ ¾ cup approx
Salt - 1½ tsp approx
Oil - to grease
⦿ Podi Masala
Oil - a dash
Urad dal, skinless - ½ cup
Chana dal - ½ cup
Toor dal - One tbsp
Cumin - Two tsp
Sesame - ¼ cup
Dried red chillies, medium - 30 gms/35-40 nos
Oil - a dash
Curry leaves - Two sprigs
Asafoetida - One tsp
Salt to taste
⦿ For serving
Ghee to drizzle
Method
- Start by soaking rice, sabudana, and poha together for 2-3 hours. Next, soak urad dal and fenugreek seeds together for 2-3 hours.
- After soaking, drain both mixtures. Blend the rice to a grainy texture while gradually adding water. Separately, grind the urad dal to a smooth paste with water. (Make sure to blend the rice and dal separately.)
- Once both mixtures are ready, combine them using your hands.
- Cover the mixture with a lid and let it ferment overnight. When the batter is fully fermented, gently mix in salt.
- Next, grease the thatte idli mould with oil or line it with banana leaves
- Fill the container to three-quarters full with idli batter.
- Steam the idlis for 12-15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, for the podi masala, lightly temper urad dal, chana dal, and toor dal.
- Roast cumin seeds and sesame seeds together until fragrant. Temper dried red chillies and curry leaves in oil, then grind all the ingredients together with asafoetida to form a fine powder.
- Once the idlis are slightly cool, demold and plate; serve with ghee and podi.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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