Try Sanjeev Kapoor’s melt-in-mouth Gujarati khandvi at home: Step-by-step recipe

Two tablespoons of oil for greasing

Here are the ingredients required for Sanjeev Kapoor's khandvi recipe:

Made from gram flour, these are so tempting that you won’t be able to resist them. On April 16, 2026, Master chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared his best khandvi recipe that you can try at home. Here’s a step-by-step recipe. ​ Also read | This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe

Gujarati snacks have a different fanbase, and they deserve it. The crunchy, sweet, and tangy flavour in each bite feels so wholesome. Among several snacks, khandvi is one of the most popular ones, which makes it a staple in most households.

Khandvi recipe Here’s a step-by-step recipe to make khandvi at home:

Step 1: Take gram flour in a bowl, add refined flour, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt, green chilli paste, ginger paste, and one-fourth teaspoon of asafoetida, and mix well.

Step 2: Add buttermilk gradually, whisking well to get a smooth batter.

Step 3: Heat a non-stick pan, add the gram flour mixture, and cook on low heat for 15-20 minutes, or until the mixture starts to leave the sides of the pan.

Step 4: Grease the backside of the thalis with oil.

Step 5: Transfer the mixture onto greased thalis and spread evenly all over. Allow to cool and cut into thick strips.

Step 6: Sprinkle coconut and coriander leaves and roll each strip. Keep the rolls in a serving plate.

Step 7: To make the tempering, heat oil in a shallow non-stick pan, add mustard seeds, and once they start to splutter, add ¼ teaspoon asafoetida, curry leaves, and white sesame seeds and mix well.

Step 8: Pour this tempering over rolled khandvi and serve.

Who is Sanjeev Kapoor? Sanjeev Kapoor is a popular Indian celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He has received several awards and accolades for his contributions to the culinary industry. He has been honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2017 and the ITA awards in 2002, 2004, 2010, and 2015. He also ranked 31st in the Reader’s Digest list of '100 of India's most trusted persons'.

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