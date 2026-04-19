Tamil Nadu policeman stays fit with simple South Indian diet of idli, dosa, chapati and morning push-ups and jogging

His dietary approach follows a similar pattern of traditional staples and high-protein starters: “Breakfast is eggs and green gram sprouts. For lunch, I eat rice and veggies or dosa . Dinner is idli, dosa, or chapatis.”

When pressed by Jayachandran to reveal the specific 'fit' lifestyle that maintains his sharp silhouette in uniform, the policeman pointed to a consistent, low-tech morning ritual. "I do push-ups and jogging in the morning," the policeman said, highlighting a routine that favours callisthenics over heavy machinery.

In an era of complex biohacking and expensive gym memberships, a Tamil Nadu policeman has captured the internet's attention with a strikingly simple philosophy on health. The policeman whose ‘fitness’ was spotlighted in a November 2025 video by content creator Jayachandran Tamilarasan, argues that the human body remains our most versatile asset — if we are willing to move it. Also read | Chennai construction worker builds ripped abs with carbs and 5-day gym: No idli-dosa diet to white rice in all 3 meals

Managing health on a 24/7 clock The interaction touched on a common struggle for first responders: the lack of a predictable schedule. The policeman was candid about the challenges of balancing health with the erratic nature of law enforcement. "Uniform service demands 24/7 duty," he explained, adding, "So there is no fixed sleep routine. I utilise the free time and sleep."

Beyond the logistical hurdles of the job, the policeman issued a message to the public regarding the modern drift toward a sedentary lifestyle. He noted that while technology has made travel easier, it has also facilitated a level of 'laziness' that bypasses basic human movement: "People travel by car and bike. But they should get used to walking. Don't move towards laziness."

‘The greatest gift is our body’ While many fitness influencers preach strict deprivation, the policeman offered a more pragmatic — though activity-dependent — view on eating habits. He acknowledged that 'maintaining healthy food habits is hard these days', but suggested that the body's adaptability is its greatest strength, provided the energy balance is maintained.

He said, "Eat whatever you like, and your body will adapt to that. But do physical activity accordingly. The greatest gift is our body, because it can change into whatever we want it to be."

He concluded his message with a warning on substance use and the 'poison' of excess, advocating for a middle path: "Reduce alcohol intake; anything in moderation is okay. Beyond that, everything is poison."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.