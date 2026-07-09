Watch: Maharashtra floods sweep away 3,000 LPG cylinders, locals risk lives as they rush to collect

Videos of LPG cylinders floating in a river after being swept away by floodwaters in Maharashtra have surfaced on social media. It was triggered by severe waterlogging at a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited bottling plant. Thousands of LPG cylinders floating in the Patalganga River. (Screengrab (X))

The videos that are going viral also show locals risking their lives to collect the cylinders from the raging waters.

“Due to heavy rainfall in the area, approximately 3,000 LPG cylinders (some filled with gas and some empty) were washed away from the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant, located at Plot No. E-1/7, Additional MIDC, Chawane, Patalganga, Taluka Panvel, District Raigad, and drifted into the Patalganga River,” district information officer of Raigad district told hindustantimes.com.

The spokesperson added, “The district administration appeals to any citizens who find these LPG cylinders to immediately hand them over to HPCL, the nearest HPCL dealer, the Tahsildar's Office at Khalapur, the Tahsildar's Office at Pen, or the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer, Pen.”