Quote of the day by Kamal Haasan: ‘Once you climb Everest, don’t stay on top because there is no place to stay…’

Kamal Haasan is regarded as one of India's most influential actors, known for constantly reinventing himself and pushing creative boundaries. Alongside his celebrated film career, he has frequently shared thoughtful insights on ambition, resilience and lifelong learning, making his words relevant both on and off the screen. Kamal Haasan believes success should never become a permanent destination. (Instagram)

In a May 2025 interview with The New Indian Express, Kamal said, “Once you climb Everest, don’t stay on top because there is no place to stay. Then you will cling on to it and won’t let anyone else climb it.” (Also read: Quote of the day by Vidya Balan: ‘It took me years to realise that my body is not my enemy’)

What Kamal Haasan's quote means At its core, Kamal's quote is about embracing growth over attachment. Reaching the pinnacle of success is an incredible achievement, but staying fixated on it can prevent both personal progress and opportunities for others.

His Everest analogy suggests that success should never become a permanent resting place. Instead, it should be seen as one milestone in a lifelong journey of learning, creating and reinventing oneself. Clinging to past achievements out of fear of losing relevance can limit innovation and make it difficult to welcome fresh talent and new ideas.