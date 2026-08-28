Did Patrick Clancy know Dr Rachel Danis before 2024? Fact-checking viral photo amid Lindsay Clancy trial
A resurfaced LinkedIn post from RMA of New York has fueled speculation about whether Patrick Clancy knew fertility specialist Dr Rachel Danis before 2024.
A resurfaced LinkedIn post from RMA of New York has gone viral after social media users claimed it proves Patrick Clancy knew Dr Rachel Danis years before the killings. The claim is based on a group photo that was shot at Barry's Brooklyn International Women's Day event.
Also read: Patrick Clancy seen ‘shopping’ amid Lindsay Clancy trial? Alleged photo sparks outrage online; ‘he runs away…’
What is the viral claim?
The claim is based on a screenshot of a LinkedIn post by RMA of New York, which said that the event took place for International Women's Day and featured reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Rachel Danis at a Barry's RUN X LIFT session.
The user noted that Patrick Clancy appears in the group photograph standing behind Rachel.
The user in an X post shared the group image and wrote, “Wow. So Patrick knew Rachel in 2022, at least? What a wild coincidence.”
However, HT.com discovered that RMA of New York's LinkedIn post was published two years ago, in 2024. More importantly, the event flyer visible within the LinkedIn post clearly lists the event took place on Friday, March 8.
Another X user also commented under the post and questioned the timeline. She mentioned the dates of the event that Patrick and Rachel attended, “The pic says Friday, March 8th. March 8th 2022, was a Tuesday. March 8th, 2024, was a Friday.”
One user commented, “Says it’s 2 years old. He’s not dressed to work out. I have no idea when they met. Not dismissing this, but found this date.”
Also read: Did Patrick Clancy lie about Lindsay Clancy in 911 call? Lawyer Kevin Reddington drops bombshell revelation - video
Does the photo prove Patrick Clancy knew Dr Rachel Danis?
According to his testimony, Patrick worked in tech sales and divided his time between business trips selling software that kept him on the road all year long and a home office in the basement.
Patrick took one such professional trip in November 2022, spending two days in New York City.
On the evening of November 3, 2022, he went back home.
Some users speculated that Patrick had cheated on Lindsay Clancy during his travel to New York. One user wrote, “Maybe he was cheating on Lindsay and she found out, I think we can all see he was already checked out, and she possibly felt that. And that sucks, regardless 3 kids should still be alive.”
The available evidence suggests Patrick Clancy and Dr Rachel Danis attended the same Barry's Brooklyn event in New York in 2024. The group photograph showed that both individuals were present.
However, the image does not establish the nature of their relationship. There is no public evidence available that shows when Patrick and Rachel first met.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More