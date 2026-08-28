Did Patrick Clancy know Dr Rachel Danis before 2024? Fact-checking viral photo amid Lindsay Clancy trial

A resurfaced LinkedIn post from RMA of New York has gone viral after social media users claimed it proves Patrick Clancy knew Dr Rachel Danis years before the killings. The claim is based on a group photo that was shot at Barry's Brooklyn International Women's Day event. Patrick Clancy testifies for the prosecution against his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy, at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts ((Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)

Also read: Patrick Clancy seen ‘shopping’ amid Lindsay Clancy trial? Alleged photo sparks outrage online; ‘he runs away…’

What is the viral claim? The claim is based on a screenshot of a LinkedIn post by RMA of New York, which said that the event took place for International Women's Day and featured reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Rachel Danis at a Barry's RUN X LIFT session.

The user noted that Patrick Clancy appears in the group photograph standing behind Rachel.

The user in an X post shared the group image and wrote, “Wow. So Patrick knew Rachel in 2022, at least? What a wild coincidence.”

However, HT.com discovered that RMA of New York's LinkedIn post was published two years ago, in 2024. More importantly, the event flyer visible within the LinkedIn post clearly lists the event took place on Friday, March 8.

Another X user also commented under the post and questioned the timeline. She mentioned the dates of the event that Patrick and Rachel attended, “The pic says Friday, March 8th. March 8th 2022, was a Tuesday. March 8th, 2024, was a Friday.”

One user commented, “Says it’s 2 years old. He’s not dressed to work out. I have no idea when they met. Not dismissing this, but found this date.”