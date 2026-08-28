Patrick Clancy seen ‘shopping’ amid Lindsay Clancy trial? Alleged photo sparks outrage online; ‘he runs away…’

The Lindsay Clancy trial has put focus on her ex-husband Patrick Clancy 's personal life. Now, an alleged photo of Patrick has surfaced with claims being made that he was seen ‘out shopping’.

Notably, the claim came from an unverified profile. HT.com could not verify the authenticity of the photo or the claims made.

Patrick Clancy has been photographed once amid the trial, when TMZ reported that he and his new wife, Dr Rachel Danis, appeared to be having a ‘tense’ exchange while out in Manhattan. Now, the new photo shared comes with the post that he was shopping. However, there's no proof that Patrick was out to shop since the alleged photo didn't show him with any shopping bags.

What does the alleged Patrick Clancy photo show? The alleged photo shows Patrick Clancy in a blue cap and greenish tee-shirt, paired with light colored shorts. He's seen wearing sneakers, holding sunglasses in his hand along with a pamphlet.

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Patrick appears to be walking on a pavement in the alleged photo which has been viewed over 153,000 times at the time writing.

The person who posted the photo wrote “Patrick out shopping instead of attending his kids mrdr trial. Go spend that gofundme $$$.”

Patrick Clancy's alleged photo sparks backlash The alleged photo of Patrick Clancy sparked backlash. One commented “Never with the new baby. He runs away from the kids. Obviously, the mother must be taking care of him at home, while he goes shopping and traveling and running and skiing and brunching. Same as always but now richer.” However, there's no confirmation that Patrick Clancy has had a baby with Dr Rachel Danis, to whom he is now married.

Others, meanwhile noted that Patrick was not the one on trial. “His wife strangled her kids. He’s not on trial,” one wrote. Another added "I don’t blame him one bit. Whatever happens to Lindsay is not going to bring his children back. This man needs to move on with his life. And people need to leave him alone and let him. I hope Patrick has the best life possible. You should be more concerned with Lindsey‘s GoFundMe".

Lindsay Clancy is currently facing trial after being accused of killing her and Patrick's children – Cora, Dawson, and Callan on January 24, 2023. Closing arguments have been made in the case and the judge has directed jurors to consider a manslaughter charge as well.