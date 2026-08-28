Patrick Clancy seen ‘shopping’ amid Lindsay Clancy trial? Alleged photo sparks outrage online; ‘he runs away…’
Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband Patrick Clancy was allegedly seen ‘out shopping’ a social media post claimed, sparking backlash online.
The Lindsay Clancy trial has put focus on her ex-husband Patrick Clancy's personal life. Now, an alleged photo of Patrick has surfaced with claims being made that he was seen ‘out shopping’.
Notably, the claim came from an unverified profile. HT.com could not verify the authenticity of the photo or the claims made.
Patrick Clancy has been photographed once amid the trial, when TMZ reported that he and his new wife, Dr Rachel Danis, appeared to be having a ‘tense’ exchange while out in Manhattan. Now, the new photo shared comes with the post that he was shopping. However, there's no proof that Patrick was out to shop since the alleged photo didn't show him with any shopping bags.
What does the alleged Patrick Clancy photo show?
The alleged photo shows Patrick Clancy in a blue cap and greenish tee-shirt, paired with light colored shorts. He's seen wearing sneakers, holding sunglasses in his hand along with a pamphlet.
Also Read | Did Patrick Clancy lie about Lindsay Clancy in 911 call? Lawyer Kevin Reddington drops bombshell revelation - video
Patrick appears to be walking on a pavement in the alleged photo which has been viewed over 153,000 times at the time writing.
The person who posted the photo wrote “Patrick out shopping instead of attending his kids mrdr trial. Go spend that gofundme $$$.”
Patrick Clancy's alleged photo sparks backlash
The alleged photo of Patrick Clancy sparked backlash. One commented “Never with the new baby. He runs away from the kids. Obviously, the mother must be taking care of him at home, while he goes shopping and traveling and running and skiing and brunching. Same as always but now richer.” However, there's no confirmation that Patrick Clancy has had a baby with Dr Rachel Danis, to whom he is now married.
Others, meanwhile noted that Patrick was not the one on trial. “His wife strangled her kids. He’s not on trial,” one wrote. Another added "I don’t blame him one bit. Whatever happens to Lindsay is not going to bring his children back. This man needs to move on with his life. And people need to leave him alone and let him. I hope Patrick has the best life possible. You should be more concerned with Lindsey‘s GoFundMe".
Lindsay Clancy is currently facing trial after being accused of killing her and Patrick's children – Cora, Dawson, and Callan on January 24, 2023. Closing arguments have been made in the case and the judge has directed jurors to consider a manslaughter charge as well.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More