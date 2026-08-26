Lindsay Clancy trial update: Chris Benoit finds support online as fears about ‘copycat’ killings grow
Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her children, found support during her trial, leading many online to wonder why Chris Benoit didn't get such support.
Lindsay Clancy stands accused of killing her three children – Cora, Dawson, and Callan. She is currently facing trial in Massachusetts.
Lindsay Clancy's lawyers said she does not deny carrying out the physical acts that caused the deaths. However, they are arguing Lindsay be found not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility. Today during the trial, psychologist Kirk Heilbrun testified that he believed Lindsay to be ‘criminally responsible’ for taking the lives of her children.
Also Read | Lindsay Clancy trial update: Patrick Clancy's lawyers warn of ‘real life consequences’ amid swirling speculations
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More