Ranchi, The Jharkhand government has decided to pilot an initiative for scientific rehabilitation and sustainable repurposing of coal mines at two closed units in Ramgarh and Giridih districts, an official said on Thursday. J'khand to pilot scientific rehabilitation, repurposing of 2 closed coal mines in Ramgarh, Giridih

The state has selected the Karma opencast mine in Ramgarh and another in Giridih for the pilot project.

The state will soon send its recommendations regarding the two mines to the Centre, the official said.

"The objective of this initiative is to go beyond merely ceasing mining operations and instead transform closed mines into environmentally safe, socially inclusive, and economically productive assets. This model, developed on the basis of international experience and modern technologies, can later be applied to other coal regions in the country," an official statement said.

The initiative will be carried out under Technical Cooperation on To-be-Closed Coal Mines project, implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Coal and the German organisation GIZ, it said.

The initiative was discussed in detail at a meeting held here on Wednesday evening, attended by senior state government officials, including state mines secretary Arwa Rajkamal, representatives of GIZ, and officials from the Coal Controller Organisation, Central Coalfields Limited and CMPDI.

Under the project, a detailed final mine closure and repurposing plan will be prepared for the selected mines.

It will include a comprehensive assessment of possibilities for repurposing land, water resources, the environment, infrastructure and the local economy after mine closure, the release said.

The project is expected to help improve the environment in mining-affected areas while creating new employment and livelihood opportunities for locals.

"Land from closed mines can be used for renewable energy, tourism, agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, skill development centres, and other economic activities," it said.

Eight villages within a 5-km impact zone of the Karma opencast project have been identified for the initiative. They are Sugiya, Marar, Bongabar, Karma, Kaitha, Kander, Lodhma and Painki.

"Socio-economic conditions, vulnerable groups, and livelihood opportunities will be assessed there. A Mine Closure Advisory Committee has also been formed for local coordination," the release said.

A detailed project report will be prepared under the project, covering environmental restoration, land use, water and mine-void management, and repurposing of existing infrastructure.

The state will also explore opportunities for renewable energy projects and other investments at suitable locations, it said.

The state government has described the initiative as an important step for Jharkhand, saying it is essential to keep mining areas productive even after mineral resources are exhausted, the release added.

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