Micah Parsons injury update: When will he return? Latest on the Green Bay Packers star

The Green Bay Packers was again without star edge rusher Micah Parsons as they face the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. The linebacker continues his recovery from a season-ending knee injury suffered late last year. While Parsons is now eligible to begin practicing under the NFL’s updated physically unable to perform (PUP) rules, Green Bay has not yet opened his 21-day practice window. Green Bay Packers' Micah Parsons watches warm ups before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Green Bay. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur provided the latest update on Sept. 17, saying Parsons could still be “a couple weeks” away from returning to practice.

Parsons has not played this season after tearing his ACL and damaging his meniscus in December 2025. He underwent reconstructive surgery on Dec. 29. The additional meniscus repair has extended his recovery beyond a standard ACL rehabilitation timeline.

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When could Micah Parsons return? Green Bay placed Parsons on the reserve/PUP list before the regular season. That designation required him to miss at least the first four games of the season.

Although Parsons became eligible to resume practicing after the Packers completed their second game, the team has not activated his practice window. Once Green Bay opens that 21-day period, the club can gradually evaluate him before deciding whether to move him to the active roster.

Because he must sit out the first four games, Parsons cannot return before Week 5. Green Bay faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, making the Oct. 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears the earliest possible game for his return.

However, that timeline depends on when the Packers activate his practice window. LaFleur’s latest comments indicate the team is not rushing the recovery process, leaving Week 5 uncertain.

Parsons previously identified the Packers’ Week 6 game against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, on Oct. 18 as a realistic target. Speaking to CBS Sports in August, he said the Packers’ medical staff would determine whether he was ready but declined to guarantee that date.

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Recovery timeline and Packers’ outlook Parsons originally suffered the injury while pursuing Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix during a game in December 2025. The torn ACL, combined with meniscus damage, required reconstructive surgery and months of rehabilitation.

In June, Parsons said Green Bay expected him to follow a roughly nine-month recovery plan. At the time, he acknowledged he would likely miss several games but remained optimistic about returning during the first half of the season.

The five-time Pro Bowler made an immediate impact after joining Green Bay. He recorded 12.5 sacks, 41 tackles and 12 tackles for loss during his first season with the franchise. His absence has left a significant gap in the Packers’ pass rush.