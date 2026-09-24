Is Antonio Brown going to jail? Latest update on ex-NFL star’s attempted murder case

A judge is set to finalize the sentencing arrangement for former NFL star Antonio Brown after he agreed to a plea deal that significantly reduces the charge he was facing and allows him to avoid prison time. Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown agreed to a plea deal that significantly reduces the charge he was facing. (AP Photo)

The 38-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30 to formally accept the agreement.

Under the deal, he will plead no contest to aggravated assault and receive probation, while adjudication will be withheld. That means Brown will not be classified as a convicted felon, according to his attorney Mark Eiglarsh.

"There's no prison, there's no jail, there's no house arrest. There's only straight probation," Eiglarsh told ESPN.

"And no alcohol or drug evaluation, no psychological evaluation, no letter of apology, no community service hours, no fines. Just stay away from the victim,” the defense attorney added.

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Brown avoids possible prison sentence The agreement spares Brown from the possibility of a lengthy prison term tied to the original attempted murder charge. He had faced up to 30 years in prison if convicted of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.

Brown last played in the NFL in 2021. He spent most of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before later playing for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The former NFL wide receiver was charged in connection with a May 2025 incident involving gunfire outside a celebrity boxing event in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood. He previously pleaded not guilty and sought dismissal of the case under Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law.

Florida’s Stand Your Ground law allows a person to use deadly force when they reasonably believe it is necessary to prevent imminent death or serious bodily harm, without being required to retreat first.

What happened at the Miami boxing event? According to an arrest warrant, Brown allegedly took a handgun from a security staffer after the May 16, 2025, boxing event and fired two shots toward a man with whom he had earlier been involved in a physical altercation. The alleged victim was not killed, though another account said one of the bullets grazed his neck.

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Brown has maintained that he was attempting to reach his vehicle safely after the confrontation and that the other man attacked him. Prosecutors alleged that Brown instead pursued the man and fired at him from close range.