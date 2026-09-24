Is Antonio Brown going to jail? Latest update on ex-NFL star’s attempted murder case
Antonio Brown was charged in connection with a May 2025 incident involving gunfire outside a celebrity boxing event in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood.
A judge is set to finalize the sentencing arrangement for former NFL star Antonio Brown after he agreed to a plea deal that significantly reduces the charge he was facing and allows him to avoid prison time.
The 38-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30 to formally accept the agreement.
Under the deal, he will plead no contest to aggravated assault and receive probation, while adjudication will be withheld. That means Brown will not be classified as a convicted felon, according to his attorney Mark Eiglarsh.
"There's no prison, there's no jail, there's no house arrest. There's only straight probation," Eiglarsh told ESPN.
"And no alcohol or drug evaluation, no psychological evaluation, no letter of apology, no community service hours, no fines. Just stay away from the victim,” the defense attorney added.
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Brown avoids possible prison sentence
The agreement spares Brown from the possibility of a lengthy prison term tied to the original attempted murder charge. He had faced up to 30 years in prison if convicted of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.
Brown last played in the NFL in 2021. He spent most of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before later playing for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The former NFL wide receiver was charged in connection with a May 2025 incident involving gunfire outside a celebrity boxing event in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood. He previously pleaded not guilty and sought dismissal of the case under Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law.
Florida’s Stand Your Ground law allows a person to use deadly force when they reasonably believe it is necessary to prevent imminent death or serious bodily harm, without being required to retreat first.
What happened at the Miami boxing event?
According to an arrest warrant, Brown allegedly took a handgun from a security staffer after the May 16, 2025, boxing event and fired two shots toward a man with whom he had earlier been involved in a physical altercation. The alleged victim was not killed, though another account said one of the bullets grazed his neck.
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Brown has maintained that he was attempting to reach his vehicle safely after the confrontation and that the other man attacked him. Prosecutors alleged that Brown instead pursued the man and fired at him from close range.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More