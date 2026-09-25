Why is Jayden Reed not playing today? Latest Packers WR injury update vs Falcons

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is not playing against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 after suffering a neck injury during the team's overtime win over the New York Jets. Reed was taken from the field on a backboard after a hard hit during the opening series and stayed overnight at a New Jersey hospital for observation. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Packers coach Matt LaFleur later confirmed Reed had returned to Green Bay and was in good spirits. However, the wide receiver continued to undergo medical testing and did not practice during the week. The Packers officially ruled him out for their Thursday Night Football game against Atlanta.

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What happened to Jayden Reed? Reed suffered the neck injury early in the Packers' Week 2 matchup against the Jets on September 20. He was placed on a backboard and stretchered off the field following the hit.

LaFleur said after the game that Reed had movement in all his extremities and would remain in New Jersey overnight for observation. The Packers later said he was back in Green Bay and continuing to consult with doctors.

When asked Tuesday about a possible return, LaFleur said it was "way too early" to know, adding that Reed had "a lot going on" as he continued undergoing tests. The coach also indicated that the team did not have a timetable for his return.

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Reed was a key part of Green Bay's offense after being selected 50th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He recorded 55 catches for 857 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 and signed a three-year, $50.25 million contract extension with the Packers in April 2026.

Why is Jayden Reed not playing against Falcons? Reed missed practice throughout the week because of the neck injury. The Packers' official injury report listed him as a non-participant on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before giving him an OUT designation for Thursday night's game.

The team has not announced a return date. LaFleur said Tuesday that it was too early to determine whether Reed could return during the 2026 season, meaning the Packers are currently focused on his recovery rather than setting a timetable.

Without Reed, Green Bay will rely more heavily on Christian Watson and Matthew Golden.