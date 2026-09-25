Falcons vs Packers: Who is singing national anthem at Lambeau Field? Know about Mariachi Monumental de Mexico

Mariachi Monumental de México will perform the United States national anthem before the Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Thursday, September 24. The Falcons vs Packers game will feature a special national anthem performance at Lambeau Field, adding a different touch to the Week 3 matchup. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The group, known for its mariachi and regional Mexican music, will take the field before the Week 3 matchup. The performance also comes during Hispanic Heritage Month, giving the group an opportunity to represent Mexican culture and its Chicago roots at one of the NFL’s most recognised stadiums.

Who is performing the national anthem at Falcons vs Packers? Mariachi Monumental de México is scheduled to perform the national anthem before the Falcons-Packers game. The Packers described the group as a leading ensemble in the regional Mexican and traditional mariachi genre.

The group said it was “incredibly honored” to perform the anthem at Lambeau Field. It also said the appearance was a chance to represent “mariachi music, Mexican culture, our families, our musicians, and our Chicago community.”

Mariachi Monumental de México was founded in Chicago in 2009 and has performed at venues across the Midwest. Its appearance at the Packers game comes as Hispanic Heritage Month is being observed across the United States.

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