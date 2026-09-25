Falcons vs Packers: Who is singing national anthem at Lambeau Field? Know about Mariachi Monumental de Mexico
The Falcons vs Packers game will feature a special national anthem performance at Lambeau Field, adding a different touch to the Week 3 matchup.
Mariachi Monumental de México will perform the United States national anthem before the Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Thursday, September 24.
The group, known for its mariachi and regional Mexican music, will take the field before the Week 3 matchup. The performance also comes during Hispanic Heritage Month, giving the group an opportunity to represent Mexican culture and its Chicago roots at one of the NFL’s most recognised stadiums.
Who is performing the national anthem at Falcons vs Packers?
Mariachi Monumental de México is scheduled to perform the national anthem before the Falcons-Packers game. The Packers described the group as a leading ensemble in the regional Mexican and traditional mariachi genre.
The group said it was “incredibly honored” to perform the anthem at Lambeau Field. It also said the appearance was a chance to represent “mariachi music, Mexican culture, our families, our musicians, and our Chicago community.”
Mariachi Monumental de México was founded in Chicago in 2009 and has performed at venues across the Midwest. Its appearance at the Packers game comes as Hispanic Heritage Month is being observed across the United States.
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What did Mariachi Monumental de Mexico say about Packers game?
The group shared its excitement about the performance on Instagram, calling it “another unforgettable chapter” in its journey.
Mariachi Monumental de Mexico also thanked the Green Bay Packers for the invitation and for trusting the group with the performance. The appearance gives the ensemble a national NFL platform while highlighting its connection to the Chicago community.
The anthem performance will take place before the game begins at Lambeau Field, continuing the NFL’s usual pre-game tradition.
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When and where to watch Falcons vs Packers today?
The Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers game is scheduled for 8:15 pm ET on Thursday, September 24, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Viewers across the United States can watch the game on Prime Video, while NFL+ will carry it on mobile devices. In the Green Bay area, the game will air on NBC26 (WGBA). Viewers in the Milwaukee market can watch it on FOX6 (WITI).
For fans attending the game, the national anthem performance by Mariachi Monumental de México will be part of the pre-game proceedings before the Week 3 matchup gets underway.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More