Cristiano Ronaldo fires blanks but gets standing ovation after being subbed off in Portugal's win
Portugal came away with a 1-0 win, although Cristiano Ronaldo could not find a goal. He did put the ball in the net, but the effort was ruled out for offside.
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Portugal side for their UEFA Nations League clash against Wales, and the home crowd made their feelings clear from the moment he stepped onto the pitch. It was Ronaldo’s first game for Portugal since their disappointing FIFA World Cup campaign, but the fans were firmly behind their star.
Portugal came away with a 1-0 win, although Ronaldo could not find a goal. He did put the ball in the net, but the effort was ruled out for offside. Joao Felix’s 22nd-minute goal proved to be enough for Portugal to take all three points.
Ronaldo remains at the centre of Portugal’s attack, as has been the case for much of the last two decades. Every time the 41-year-old got on the ball around the Wales box, the noise from the stands went up. Ronaldo made his Portugal debut back in 2003 and has gone on to score a record 146 international goals.
Ronaldo found the side netting once and shinned an inviting volley high over from close range. After an hour, he slid the ball into the Wales net but, to his evident disbelief, was ruled offside.
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He was taken off in the 67th minute, but that only brought another big moment from the home supporters. Ronaldo received a standing ovation as he made his way off the pitch, with the fans showing that, despite his age and the changing Portugal side around him, he remains a huge figure for the national team.
Ronaldo, who captained Portugal to the previous Nations League title in 2025, is closing in on 1,000 career goals.
Portugal dominate Wales in possession
Portugal have won two of the four finals since the competition was launched in 2018 but lost in the round of 16 to Spain at the World Cup in July.
In the first match under coach Jorge Jesus, Portugal dominated possession and outshot Wales 19-4 in Lisbon but squandered a string of chances.
Felix felt Portugal had enough chances to score more against Wales, pointing to their 13 shots in the first half. He said Wales failed to create a clear-cut opportunity, while Portugal had several, and believes more goals will come if they continue to play in the same way.
"We had 13 shots in the first half, that's a lot," said Felix. "I can't recall them having a single clear-cut chance; we had several. You can expect this from us. We only scored one today but, if we carry on like this, we'll score more."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More