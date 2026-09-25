Cristiano Ronaldo fires blanks but gets standing ovation after being subbed off in Portugal's win

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Portugal side for their UEFA Nations League clash against Wales, and the home crowd made their feelings clear from the moment he stepped onto the pitch. It was Ronaldo’s first game for Portugal since their disappointing FIFA World Cup campaign, but the fans were firmly behind their star. Cristiano Ronaldo goes goalless but gets huge ovation in Portugal win. (AFP)

Portugal came away with a 1-0 win, although Ronaldo could not find a goal. He did put the ball in the net, but the effort was ruled out for offside. Joao Felix’s 22nd-minute goal proved to be enough for Portugal to take all three points.

Ronaldo remains at the centre of Portugal’s attack, as has been the case for much of the last two decades. Every time the 41-year-old got on the ball around the Wales box, the noise from the stands went up. Ronaldo made his Portugal debut back in 2003 and has gone on to score a record 146 international goals.

Ronaldo found the side netting once and shinned an inviting volley high over from close range. After an hour, he slid the ball into the Wales net but, to his evident disbelief, was ruled offside.

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He was taken off in the 67th minute, but that only brought another big moment from the home supporters. Ronaldo received a standing ovation as he made his way off the pitch, with the fans showing that, despite his age and the changing Portugal side around him, he remains a huge figure for the national team.

Ronaldo, who captained Portugal to the previous Nations League title in 2025, is closing in on 1,000 career goals.

Portugal dominate Wales in possession Portugal have won two of the four finals since the competition was launched in 2018 but lost in the round of 16 to Spain at the World Cup in July.

In the first match under coach Jorge Jesus, Portugal dominated possession and outshot Wales 19-4 in Lisbon but squandered a string of chances.

Felix felt Portugal had enough chances to score more against Wales, pointing to their 13 shots in the first half. He said Wales failed to create a clear-cut opportunity, while Portugal had several, and believes more goals will come if they continue to play in the same way.

"We had 13 shots in the first half, that's a lot," said Felix. "I can't recall them having a single clear-cut chance; we had several. You can expect this from us. We only scored one today but, if we carry on like this, we'll score more."