The Hunt for AI-Proof Assets Is Leading Investors to Sports, Casinos and Travel

Venture capital is usually associated with moonshot technology bets. Lately, though, some venture investors have found new, more analog pursuits: sports teams, iconic real estate and even children’s toys. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers both recently underwent ownership changes involving high-profile investors.

Investors are looking for opportunities insulated from the AI boom, including businesses built around human experiences that ChatGPT can’t replace.

Josh Kushner, founder of investment firm Thrive Capital, is among the investors who have recently acquired stakes in some of America’s leading sports franchises, including the San Francisco Giants and a $12.5 billion deal that made the Los Angeles Lakers the most valuable sports team ever.

Jeff Bezos is part of a consortium of investors participating in a deal to buy a minority stake in the Liverpool Football Club in the U.K., alongside Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, valuing the team at more than $7 billion. Marc Stad, the founder of Dragoneer Investment Group, is acquiring a controlling stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves and a group led by venture capitalist and OpenAI backer Vinod Khosla is acquiring the Seattle Seahawks.

These legendary teams are scarce assets with durable fan bases and predictable media-rights revenue and can provide wealthy investors with significant tax advantages.

Some venture firms are betting that sports teams are less vulnerable to the quick pace of AI development that has threatened to upend parts of the software, legal and financial industries.

“People want to watch actual real humans play sports,” said Sudeep Ramnani, founder of 885 Capital, an investor in Professional Fighters League, a mixed martial arts league. “It makes sense in the context of how the world is changing.”

Some investors expect the new wealth generated by the AI boom to fuel greater spending on live experiences, luxury travel, real estate and physical products.

Increasingly, investors are placing bets on niche, startup sports leagues like the Professional Fighters League, which was founded to challenge the UFC and recently merged with social-media influencer Jake Paul’s combat-sports company Most Valuable Promotions.