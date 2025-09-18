Internet notices Aryan Khan's not-so-subtle dig at Sameer Wankhede in The Bads of Bollywood: ‘I am part of NCG’

The internet is talking about Sameer Wankhede again after the release of Aryan Khan's debut series, The Bads of Bollywood. Many are noticing how one character from the show looks a little too similar to the former Narcotics Control Bureau officer. A character in The Bads of Bollywood seems to be a parody of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede.

The character is introduced in a scene in the first episode itself. A stern and loud officer steps out of a police jeep and launches into a rant about a war against drugs, calling the entire film industry riddled with a drug problem. He claims to be a part of ‘war against drugs’ and 'NCG'. He is dressed in a white shirt and dark pants, with a lean physique and short hair, much similar to Wankhede himself.

Internet reacts to the scene

The internet had a field day with speculations. “Aryan khan roasted Sameer wankhede #TheBadsofBollywood,” wrote one. “Bro #AaryanKhan literally roasted the life out of Sameer Wankhede😭The actor who portrays him also looks a bit like him. Crazy LOL,” wrote another. "Guess who 🤣🤣 Aryan Cooked 💥," wrote another.

A person also wrote, “Ah! Yeah! Wankhade? Sameer wankhade right?” Another said, “The Sameer Wankhede cameo in the Bads*** of Bollywood Is too good lol. Iykyk.”

In 2021, Sameer Wankhede was part of the team that arrested Aryan Khan under suspicion of possession of drugs during a cruise party in Mumbai. Aryan was later given a clean chit and Wankhede was accused of corruption.

What Wankhede thinks about the Khans

During an interviewlast year to The Gaurav Thakur Show, when Sameer was asked about the arrest of Aryan Khan and how in Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 film Jawan there was a line, ‘Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching my son, talk to the father), being an indirect hint at him, Sameer replied, “Dekhiye mein kisi ka naam leke kisi ko famous nahi karna chahta hoon. Jo chats leak vagairah hein woh honourable High Court ke saame hain toh uspe koi tippani nahi dena chahunga main (I don't want to take names and make anyone famous. Whatever the chat leaks happened the case is with the High Court so I cannot comment on that).

About The Bads of Bollywood

Aryan Khan is the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He makes his directorial debut with The Bads of Bollywood, which released on Netflix on Thursday. It is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment. It stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Gautami Kapoor, among others.