The Bads of Bollywood review and release live updates: Director Aryan Khan's debut series out today on Netflix
The Bads of Bollywood review and release live updates: Aryan Khan's series is all set to premiere today on Netflix.
The Bads of Bollywood review and release live updates: Aryan Khan's debut directorial, The Ba***ds of Bollywood will premiere on Netflix on September 18 at 12.30 pm. It is described as a genre-defying series that blends self-awareness with cheeky humour. Aryan has co-created and co-written the series with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. Gauri Khan has produced under the banner Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd....Read More
It features an ensemble cast of Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.
The show was premiered to a selection of Mumbai's most elite on Wednesday evening. Among the invited guests were the Ambani family (Mukesh, Nita, Akash, Radhika and Shloka), Kajol and Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and others.
Several stars from the film industry have wished Aryan on the new journey. Check out this and more updates from the show's release day.
The Bads of Bollywood release live: First reviews out
Taking to Twitter (now X), filmmaker Rahul Dholakia wrote, "Not Star but ***’s are born!! What an entertaining and spoofy goofy first episode of #aryanKhan's @NetflixIndia show!! Bhai Binge Karna padega!!!" Rahul congratulated the show's other writers as well as Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan for the show. “Congratulations @BilalS158 for the amazing creation with Manav & Aryan. @RedChilliesEnt you have truly entertained. both the proud parents have given a winner ♥️ I know the hard work that’s gone into this baby- 6years or so !! Amazing @gaurikhan @iamsrk! It’s the “writing on the screen” that makes the magic- & Ofcourse the Direction.”
The Bads of Bollywood release live: A happy wish from Farah
“My Boy! The kindest, sweetest, talented n most hardworking director iv ever had the privilege to choreograph for.. @___aryan___ may the movie gods bless you with love n success for #the B***dsofBollywood ❤️ lov u,” wrote Farah Khan. She has choreographed a song for the show.