The Bads of Bollywood review and release live updates: Director Aryan Khan's debut series out today on Netflix

The Bads of Bollywood review and release live updates: Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo in the show.

The Bads of Bollywood review and release live updates: Aryan Khan's debut directorial, The Ba***ds of Bollywood will premiere on Netflix on September 18 at 12.30 pm. It is described as a genre-defying series that blends self-awareness with cheeky humour. Aryan has co-created and co-written the series with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. Gauri Khan has produced under the banner Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd....Read More

It features an ensemble cast of Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.

The show was premiered to a selection of Mumbai's most elite on Wednesday evening. Among the invited guests were the Ambani family (Mukesh, Nita, Akash, Radhika and Shloka), Kajol and Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and others.

Several stars from the film industry have wished Aryan on the new journey. Check out this and more updates from the show's release day.