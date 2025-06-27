Barkha Singh recalls getting an email asking her to ‘compromise’ for a project in South: ‘Naam nahi dala kiske saath…’

Many female actors have previously spoken about encountering the casting couch in the film industry. Actor Barkha Singh, who is currently receiving praise for her performance in the web series Criminal Justice 4, recently shared her own experience. In an interview with Hauterrfly, Barkha revealed that she once received a bizarre casting couch proposition via email. Barkha Dutt talked about her casting couch experience.

Barkha Singh on casting couch experience

Calling it a gutsy move, Barkha recalled how she once received an email asking her to “compromise” for a role in a South Indian film. She said, "Someone put it on my email. I think it was something for the South, and I have a proof where this person was like, ‘These many shoot days required, and the vitals should be at least 36; compromise is required’. You are giving it in writing means you are so okay with it. Naam nahi dala ki kiske saath compromise (He didn't mention a name with whom I had to compromise)."

She further added that it wasn’t a very old incident, but something that happened within this decade. The actor continued, "Yeah, so like this is what has happened, but no one has said it in the face. But I think I also — because I know this exists — and I’m very wary of it. So, like, I try very hard to not get only in those situations."

Barkha Singh's recent work

Barkha plays the role of assistant lawyer Shivani Mathur in Criminal Justice: A Family Matter. The series also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Khushboo Atre, and Asha Negi, among others in key roles. It is available to stream on JioHotstar.

In addition to this, the actor is also part of another show, Lafangey – Sapne, Dosti, Duniya, which features Harsh Beniwal, Gagan Arora, Anud Singh Dhaka, and Saloni Gaur in lead roles. The show follows the story of three childhood friends — Chaitanya, Rohan, and Kamlesh — as they embark on individual journeys, navigating the complexities of adulthood while cherishing their enduring friendship and personal growth. It is available to watch on Amazon MX Player.