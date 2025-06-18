Best Indian courtroom thrillers to stream if you enjoyed watching Criminal Justice 4: Mulk to Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Criminal Justice Season 4 is streaming on JioHotstar with a new episode releasing every Thursday. Pankaj Tripathi, who reprises his role of advocate Madhav Mishra, has been receiving a lot of love from fans for his natural performance yet again. Criminal Justice Season 4: A Family Matter revolves around Dr. Raj Nagpal (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub), who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of his mistress, a nurse named Roshni (Asha Negi). The latest season explores themes of love, betrayal, mental health, and family secrets, with Madhav Mishra, who takes on Raj's defense. Pankaj Tripathi in Criminal Justice

If you enjoyed watching Criminal Justice Season 4, take a look at other 5 legal thrillers on OTTplay Premium that are equally unmissable!

Stream Pankaj Tripathi’s iconic movies, such as Kadak Singh, The Tashkent Files, Main Atal Hoon, and more on OTTplay Premium!

5 best Indian legal thrillers on OTTplay Premium

Mulk is a 2018 Hindi courtroom drama film that explores themes of religious prejudice and social justice in India. The story centers around a Muslim family in Varanasi, who fight to restore their honor after a family member is involved in terrorism. This film highlights how prejudice and suspicion can affect individuals and communities, and the importance of challenging these biases. Mulk stars Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Pahwa, Ashutosh Rana, and Prateik Babbar, among others. It is directed by Anubhav Sinha.

If you love Criminal Justice, then Sir Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai will also captivate your hearts. It is based on a true incident, which focuses on a lawyer's five-year-long legal battle against Asaram Bapu in the rape case of a minor girl. Manoj Bajpayee plays the lead role, P.C. Solanki, a general sessions court lawyer, who takes on the case and decides to fight for the truth. The film shows his struggle, facing many challenges and obstacles including witness intimidation, and big-shot lawyers on Asaram's behalf. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the cast also includes Adrija Sinha, Nikhil Pandey, Priyanka Setia, and others.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu tells the story of three childhood friends in a small town in Uttarakhand: Sushil (Shahid Kapoor), Lalita (Shraddha Kapoor), and Tripathi (Divyendu Sharma). The story revolves around Tripathi's printing press where he faces excessive electricity bills, leading to Tripathi committing suicide. Sushil, a lawyer, then sues the electricity board to seek justice for his friend and expose corruption within the system. It is directed by Shree Narayan Singh.

Rustom is a 2016 Hindi legal drama inspired by the real-life K. M. Nanavati case. The movie stars Akshay Kumar as Rustom Pavri, an Indian Navy officer, and Ileana D'Cruz as his wife, Cynthia. The story revolves around Rustom, who learns about his wife's affair with his friend Vikram Makhija (Arjan Bajwa), leading to a dramatic turn of events. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the movie delves into themes of love, betrayal, and the complexities of the Indian legal system.

Shaurya, directed by Samar Khan, stars Rahul Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Javed Jaffrey, and Minissha Lamba. It follows Major Siddhant Chaudhary, the defense lawyer, as he investigates the case of a Muslim soldier, Captain Javed Khan, who is charged with killing his commanding officer. This film explores themes of duty, honor, and the complexities of war and justice, with a strong focus on the conflict between personal beliefs and the demands of martial law.