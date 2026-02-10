Shanaya Kapoor reveals advantages of having ‘stars’ Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor as parents: ‘They help me to…’

Shanaya said, “It’s good to have a star mother and father because they help me promote the film.” She further went on to recall an incident when she thought fans were approaching her for a photograph, but they were actually Maheep’s fans.

Farah, along with Dilip, visited Shanaya and Maheep’s house, where Shanaya’s Tu Yaa Main co-star Adarsh Gourav was also present for the vlog. During the visit, Farah struck up a conversation with Maheep and Shanaya and asked what it was like to have star parents.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor ’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut alongside Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan in 2025. She is now awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Tu Yaa Main. Recently, Farah Khan visited her home, where Shanaya spoke about the advantages of having star parents.

Shanaya recalled going to watch Marty Supreme in a theatre with her mother when a group of girls ignored her to click pictures with Maheep. She said, “I was standing there with my phone and I saw a group of girls walking towards us. I was like, ‘Oh, the trailer has just released and they might want a photo with me.’ I was about to get up, and these girls went to my mum saying, ‘We are such big fans of you,’ and they asked, ‘Can you please take a photo of us with your mum?’” Farah added a humorous twist when she revealed that this happens to her as well, as fans sometimes rush to click pictures with her cook Dilip instead of her.

Shanaya’s Bollywood debut, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, saw her romancing Vikrant Massey. The film, helmed by Santosh Singh, received mixed reviews from critics and failed at the box office. However, Shanaya recently revealed that she did not take the mixed reception to heart, as she was already busy working on her upcoming film, Tu Yaa Main.