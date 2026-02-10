Shanaya Kapoor reveals advantages of having ‘stars’ Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor as parents: ‘They help me to…’
Shanaya Kapoor recalls a moment when fans ignored her to take pictures with her mother, Maheep Kapoor in a theatre.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut alongside Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan in 2025. She is now awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Tu Yaa Main. Recently, Farah Khan visited her home, where Shanaya spoke about the advantages of having star parents.
Farah Khan visits Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor for her vlog
Farah, along with Dilip, visited Shanaya and Maheep’s house, where Shanaya’s Tu Yaa Main co-star Adarsh Gourav was also present for the vlog. During the visit, Farah struck up a conversation with Maheep and Shanaya and asked what it was like to have star parents.
Shanaya said, “It’s good to have a star mother and father because they help me promote the film.” She further went on to recall an incident when she thought fans were approaching her for a photograph, but they were actually Maheep’s fans.
Shanaya recalled going to watch Marty Supreme in a theatre with her mother when a group of girls ignored her to click pictures with Maheep. She said, “I was standing there with my phone and I saw a group of girls walking towards us. I was like, ‘Oh, the trailer has just released and they might want a photo with me.’ I was about to get up, and these girls went to my mum saying, ‘We are such big fans of you,’ and they asked, ‘Can you please take a photo of us with your mum?’” Farah added a humorous twist when she revealed that this happens to her as well, as fans sometimes rush to click pictures with her cook Dilip instead of her.
Shanaya’s Bollywood debut, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, saw her romancing Vikrant Massey. The film, helmed by Santosh Singh, received mixed reviews from critics and failed at the box office. However, Shanaya recently revealed that she did not take the mixed reception to heart, as she was already busy working on her upcoming film, Tu Yaa Main.
About Tu Yaa Main
Helmed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. Rooted in creator-driven culture, the film offers a fresh, youthful take on love and survival. Starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles, the film is set to release on February 13 and will clash with Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary’s O Romeo.
