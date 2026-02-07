Is Main Hoon Na 2 with Shah Rukh Khan in the works? Farah Khan breaks silence on directing sequel

Main Hoon Na, which marked the directorial debut of choreographer Farah Khan, remains one of the most loved films even after two decades of release. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao and Sushmita Sen in lead roles. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see what Farah directs next. Amid this, there were rumours that she was planning to make Main Hoon Na 2 next. Zayen Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Main Hoon Na.

What Farah said In a statement to The Times of India, Farah has now responded to these reports and put them to rest. She said, “Don't believe in all these rumours.”

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have made three films together: Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. In January, Farah had given a major update about her next film as a director when she visited Nakuul Mehta's Mumbai home for a vlog. Farah said, “Abhi banaungi main! Abhi bachche chaley jayenge na college fir banaungi! There is a whole petition on the internet called wapas aao Farah Khan (I will make a film soon! My kids are going to college so I will make after that. There is a whole petition for me to return to direction)! So I think it is time, I think end of this year I will start.”

Farah's last directorial was Happy New Year. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood and Boman Irani. It was released in 2014 and became a box office success.

Meanwhile, Farah started her vlogs in 2025 after her team encouraged her to do so. She chose her cook Dilip as her on-screen companion and gave him punchlines to deliver in the videos. Their playful banter turned him into an overnight sensation on the internet.

About Shah Rukh's new projects Fans will see him next in Sidharth Anand's King. It will also star Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is set to release in 2026.

Shah Rukh will lend his voice to the fireworks show, The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky, during the cruise's inaugural sail in Singapore on March 10. As quoted by news agency PTI, Shah Rukh had said, "The Lion King will always hold a special place in my heart, and its timeless messages of bravery and hope continue to resonate across generations. With my family and I having been a part of this incredible story before, narrating this new reimagining feels like a full-circle moment and a true passion project."