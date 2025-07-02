'Nervous' Sanjay Kapoor fights back tears at trailer launch of daughter Shanaya Kapoor's debut Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor attended the trailer launch event of their daughter Shanaya Kapoor's debut film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, in Mumbai on Tuesday. During the event, Sanjay was seen getting quite emotional, almost at a loss for words, as he expressed his nervousness about his daughter making her Bollywood debut. Sanjay Kapoor couldn't hold his tears during Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan trailer launch event.

Sanjay Kapoor gets emotional at Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan trailer launch

A video from the event has surfaced online, showing Sanjay being called on stage to share his thoughts about Shanaya’s debut. The actor gave a tight hug to the film's male lead Vikrant Massey as soon as he got on stage and was seen fighting back tears as he said, "Main pichle 30 saal se kaam kar raha hoon, but itna nervous nahi raha. Aaj main bahot nervous hoon. Usse pehle ke kuch aansoon nikal jaaye, thank you" (I have been working for the last 30 years, but I have never been this nervous. Today I am very nervous. Before I shed some tears, thank you)."

While Shanaya stunned in a yellow corset saree for the event, Maheep was seen in casuals. Vikrant looked dashing in a formal black suit, and Sanjay opted for a black shirt and matching trousers for the trailer launch. Fans showered love on the video. One of them wrote, "Such a proud moment for a father." Another commented, "Great father (heart emoji)." Another comment read, "Happy for him. Hope Shanaya shines."

Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut

Shanaya was initially set to make her debut with the movie Bedhadak, but it was eventually shelved. Now, she is all set to make her grand debut alongside Vikrant in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Helmed by Santosh Singh and penned by Mansi Bagla, the film is adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 11 July.

Apart from this, Shanaya also has Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Yaa Main alongside Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline, which is set to release in 2026.