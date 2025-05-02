Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's mother Nirmal Kapoor dies at 90

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, producer Boney Kapoor and actor Sanjay Kapoor's mother Nirmal Kapoor died on May 2. She was 90. As per news agency ANI, she died in Mumbai. (Also read: Shikhar Pahariya comforts Janhvi Kapoor as she arrives to pay last respects to grandmother Nirmal Kapoor) Anil Kapoor posted a picture with his mother and Kapoor family on her 90th birthday last year(Instagram)

Anil Kapoor's mother dies

According to Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Nirmal "passed away peacefully at the hospital around 5.25 pm today."

Videos on social media started making rounds from the Kapoor's residence. In the videos, one could see Boney Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor gathered. Boney can be seen talking to Shikhar Paharia who is rumoured to be dating Boney's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Another video shows Shikhar trying to console Janhvi who looks visibly tensed. Boney's younger daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Anil's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor can be seen coming to the Kapoor's residence. Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, actor Padmini Kolhapure, director Rajkumar Santoshi were also seen reaching Kapoor's residence to pay their last respects.

Nirmal Kapoor celebrated her 90th birthday in September last year. Anil had put a carousel of lovely pictures which included one of his childhood with his mother Nirmal. In another picture the Kapoor family can be seen enjoying festivities together with Nirmal in the center. In the post, Anil wrote, "90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices. Your presence fills our lives with joy and positivity every day. Blessed to be your child. Happy birthday, Mummy!"

About Nirmal Kapoor

Nirmal Kapoor was married to Surinder Kapoor who is well known producer in the film industry. They had four children-- Boney, Anil, Sanjay and Reena Kapoor Marwah. In addition to being the mother of four talented and good-looking children, she was also the grandmother of several celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.