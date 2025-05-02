Menu Explore
Shikhar Pahariya comforts Janhvi Kapoor as she arrives to pay last respects to grandmother Nirmal Kapoor

BySantanu Das
May 02, 2025 08:28 PM IST

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's mother Nirmal Kapoor died on Friday. She was 90. The Kapoor family were seen arriving at his Mumbai residence.

Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor's mother Nirmal Kapoor died on May 2. She was 90. As per news agency ANI, she died in Mumbai. Several members of the Kapoor family were spotted arriving outside Boney's Mumbai residence on Friday afternoon after the news of Nirmal's death surfaced. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor has FOMO as she misses grandma Nirmal Kapoor's birthday; Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor attend party. See pics)

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were spotted together.
Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were spotted together.

Janhvi arrives to pay last respects to her grandmother

In videos taken by paparazzi accounts, Janhvi Kapoor was seen outside the premises. She was busy on her phone texting someone, as she kept on interacting with Shikhar Pahariya by her side. Shikhar was spotted in an arm rest, possibly because of an injury on his left hand. The two were seen talking right outside the main door of the house. Several other members and close friends of the Kapoor family were seen arriving too. Boney Kapoor was also seen outside the main entrance as he talked with a few other people briefly.

About Nirmal Kapoor

Anil celebrated his mother's 90th birthday last year in September. He took to his X account to share a series of happy family pictures with everyone. In the caption, he wrote, “90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices. Your presence fills our lives with joy and positivity every day. Blessed to be your child. Happy birthday, Mummy! ❤️”

Nirmal was the wife of the late film producer Surinder Kapoor and mother to four children, Boney, Anil, Sanjay and Reena Kapoor Marwah.

On the work front, Janhvi will soon be seen in Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound. The film will have its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival at the Un Certain Regard section in May. Janhvi is expected to attend the premiere along with the cast of the film, which inlcludes Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Fans will see Janhvi alongside Ram Charan in his much-anticipated 16th film, now titled Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Shiva Raj Kumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in prominent roles. Peddi is bankrolled by the director Sukumar's home banner, Sukumar Writings, while the music is composed by Oscar winner musician AR Rahman.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
