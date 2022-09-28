Janhvi Kapoor has FOMO as she misses grandma Nirmal Kapoor's birthday; Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor attend party. See pics

Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor celebrated their mother Nirmal Kapoor's birthday with other members of the family. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Maheep Kapoor shared a string of pictures from the gathering. Sunita Kapoor, Anhsula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor and several other family members celebrated Nirmal's birthday. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in her latest pics, aunt Maheep Kapoor reacts)

In one of the photos, Sanjay was seen standing behind Nirmal as they both smiled. Balloons of different colours were seen in the background as Nirmal sat at a table with two cakes in front of her. Another photo showed Boney, Sanjay, Khushi and Jahaan laughing as they stood around Nirmal.

The family members also shared a laugh as they gathered around Nirmal. Khushi smiled as she sat next to her grandmother and looked at Anil. For the occasion, Khushi wore a blue dress, Shanaya was dressed in a black top and blue denims, while Anshula opted for a white and green dress. Boney wore an ethnic outfit, Anil was dressed in all black and Sanjay opted for casuals.

Sharing the pictures, Maheep added the hashtag ‘familia' and also dropped a red heart emoji. Reacting to the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor commented, "@khushi05k you are wearing my dress." Taking to Instagram Stories, Janhvi re-shared a post by Sanjay Kapoor and wrote, "Fomo (sad face emoji) Happy birthday dadi (grandmother)! Love you (red heart emoji)."

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay dropped similar pictures and wrote, "Birthday celebration #family." Anil also posted several photos with Nirmal on Instagram. He wrote, "The wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother & now great grandmother celebrates her 88th birthday today! There’s no one like you! Happy Birthday Mom! @nirmalkapoorbombay."

Janhvi is currently shooting for her next film Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film, based on cricket, also stars Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it is backed by Karan Johar. It is slated to release on October 7. Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She recently wrapped up the shoot of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial in Poland. She was last seen in Goodluck Jerry.

