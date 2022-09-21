Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in her latest pics, aunt Maheep Kapoor reacts

Actor Janhvi Kapoor took her Instagram handle and shared series of photos from her latest indoor photoshoot on Wednesday. She wore an orange bodycon dress with ponytail hairstyle. She looked stunning in the new pictures. Maheep Kapoor, who is Janhvi's aunt, reacted to her pictures. Janhvi was recently spotted at a party with sister Khushi Kapoor and their friend Aaliyah Kashyap, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Aaliyah Kashyap look stunning in white as they party together in Mumbai. See pics)

Janhvi captioned her pictures, “Vitamin C ya laterrrr.” Maheep Kapoor and Masaba Gupta dropped fire emojis on the post. One of her fans commented, “You are an extremely exceptionally beautiful, hot and attractive. Big fan always.” Other fan wrote, “Beautiful and sexy look.” Many of her fans dropped heart emojis on the post.

Maheep Kapoor is married to Sonam Kapoor's uncle Sanjay Kapoor. Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 12 will mark the debut of Maheep Kapoor on the Karan Johar show. ”

Janhvi will soon be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Mr And Mrs Mahi. She also has Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal in the pipeline. This will mark her first collaboration with father Boney Kapoor, who is producing the film. Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, which is scheduled be be released in April 2023. It is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Speaking about working in Bollywood and her constant comparison with her contemporaries, she said in an interview to HT, “My contemporaries- Ananya (Panday), Sara (Ali Khan), Radhika (Madan), Tara (Sutaria), all are such wonderful actors. They are confident girls, the way they carry themselves. My co-stars like Raj (Kummar Rao), Pankaj (Tripathi) sir... my aim in life is to constantly learn and evolve hopefully.

