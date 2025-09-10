Starlink India trials move closer as talks and infrastructure plans advance

Starlink, the satellite internet venture owned by Elon Musk, is moving steadily towards its India launch. Industry reports suggest that trial services could begin soon, supported by strong groundwork and high-level partnerships across telecom and data infrastructure sectors. The project has generated significant anticipation among Indian users who have long sought improved internet connectivity in areas beyond the reach of fibre or mobile networks. Starlink gears up for India launch with ground stations and high-speed satellite trials(Representative image)

Building the foundation for rollout

Starlink has already secured necessary regulatory approvals and been allocated trial bandwidth, which has paved the way for progress. Reports state that seventeen sites across India have been finalised for the installation of ground stations. These facilities will anchor direct-to-cell satellite services, linking low-Earth orbit satellites with India’s local fibre and data frameworks. Domestic routing and storage of downlink traffic are mandatory under Indian rules, making partnerships with data centres and internet exchanges crucial to success.

The company has entered advanced talks with leading telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Communications. At the same time, negotiations are taking place with major data centre providers such as Equinix, Sify Technologies, and CtrlS Datacenters. Discussions also involve fibre network specialists and internet exchange operators, notably DE-CIX and Extreme. These collaborations are expected to ensure compliance, strengthen distribution, and accelerate the onboarding process once services begin.

Starlink has reportedly partnered with DE-CIX, which maintains 36 points of presence across five Indian cities and manages substantial data throughput. Extreme IXP has also confirmed a connection with Starlink at its Mumbai port, further emphasising the pace of integration. In addition to infrastructure, talks with Airtel and Jio may also focus on distribution and marketing arrangements, which would help position Starlink strongly in the competitive internet services market.

Pricing expectations and future outlook

The Economic Times reported that the initial capital outlay for Starlink in India may be close to ₹500 crore. Although details have yet to be officially confirmed, pricing models have already been speculated. A one-time installation charge of around ₹30,000 is expected, accompanied by monthly plans beginning at roughly ₹3,300. The service may deliver internet speeds ranging between 25Mbps and 220Mbps.

The pricing strategy positions Starlink as a premium option, while also filling an important gap for regions where traditional broadband remains limited. In remote or rural communities, where internet access often relies on slower connections, Starlink could bring a significant upgrade.

If the rollout stays on course, the service is anticipated to be available in India by late Q3 or early Q4 2025. Alongside faster internet, the presence of a satellite-based system could boost opportunities for education, remote work, healthcare, and entrepreneurship across under-connected regions.

The coming months are likely to provide clearer signals on official plans and consumer availability. Still, with regulatory support secured and strategic alliances building, Starlink appears to be well-positioned to introduce a new era of high-speed satellite internet in India.