Google spent $2.7 billion to rehire AI legend Noam Shazeer. He’s now heading to OpenAI
Noam Shazeer, a vice president of engineering at Google, said on Wednesday that he will leave the company to join OpenAI.
Noam Shazeer, a vice president of engineering at Google and co-lead of its Gemini artificial intelligence models, said on Wednesday that he will leave the company to join OpenAI. “I’m excited to share that I’ll be joining OpenAI and look forward to working with the exceptional team there,” he announced in an X post.
“It was a difficult decision to move on. I’m incredibly proud of the amazing team at Google and everything we’ve built together. It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with all of you,” added the American computer scientist.
A blow for Google?
On X, the general consensus was that Noam Shazeer’s departure would come as a big blow to Google — the tech giant had, after all, paid $2.7 billion to rehire him in 2024.
Shazeer had previously left Google in 2021 after the company decided not to release a conversational chatbot he had developed. He later co-founded Character.AI.
In 2024, Google struck a $2.7 billion licensing deal with Character.AI that brought Shazeer and several members of his team back to the company.
According to a Wall Street Journal report at the time, a key motivation behind the agreement was to secure Shazeer’s return to Google.
Shazeer, 48, was among Google’s earliest employees and became a prominent figure in artificial intelligence research. In 2017, he co-authored the landmark paper titled ‘Attention Is All You Need’ with seven other Google researchers. The paper introduced the transformer architecture, a breakthrough that underpins many modern AI systems.
Reaction to his departure
On X, Shazeer’s post announcing his move to IPO-bound OpenAI left many surprised. He has spent less than two years at Google after being rehired. His tweet has been viewed over 1.5 million times in a matter of hours.
“This is likely the most significant AI talent move of the year. It makes you wonder what’s going on at Google,” one X user said.
Tech entrepreneur Yuchen Jin called it “Brutal news for Gemini,” writing: “Noam Shazeer, the AI legend Google paid $2.7B to bring back two years ago, has left Google, to join OpenAI.”
OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman said that he’s wanted to work with Shazeer for years. “Noam is one of the people I have most wanted to work with since the very beginning of OpenAI. Only took 10 years. I think it will be worth the wait!” he wrote on X.
“Google paid $2.7b to acquire him in 24 & couldn’t hold him 18 months later. That's pretty insane. I don't even know a good sports analogy that works here. Feels like they recruited AI Jesus,” one X account said.
(Also read: IITian and ‘highly influential’ OpenAI researcher quits AI firm to join Meta: ‘Thrilled’)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More