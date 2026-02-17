Bhumi Pednekkar asks crowd at NSD's Bharat Rang Mahotsav in Delhi: Saanwle log pretty nahi hote kya?
Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar visits National School of Drama and shares insights with students, as part of the Advitiya stage at 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav.
Actor Bhumi Satish Pednekkar’s work as a casting director is known to most, but few are aware that this is what had once led her to the gates of the National School of Drama (NSD) in Mandi House, Delhi. Recently, the actor returned to the institute to be part of Advitiya stage at the ongoing 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav, for a session titled Shubh Mangal Abhiyaan with NSD director, Chittaranjan Tripathy.
During the Q&A, Bhumi was asked by an audience member, “Aap onscreen bahut saanwli dikhti hain par real mein aap itni pretty kaise hain?” To this, Bhumi replied: “Toh saanwle log pretty nahin hote? (Aren't wheatish complexioned people, pretty?) Meri film Bala poori issi conversation pe hai.”
'I was denied entry to NSD'
“Main na ek baar aayi thi NSD, actors dhoondne... lekin mujhe entry nahin mili (I had come to NSD to find actors, but was denied entry),” recounted Bhumi about the time then. Now, feeling proud of being invited here as a speaker, she said, “Mere liye bahut garv ki baat hai main iss stage pe hoon jahan pe main apni journey discuss karungi.”
Heart to heart
Sharing nuggets of wisdom with the students, Bhumi said, “Jab aap ek institute mein hote hain toh ek bubble mein rehte hain. Jab aap bahari duniya mein jatein hain, yeh bubble tootta hai... Bahari duniya mein corruption aani bahut easy ho jati hai. As an artiste mere mein bhi corruption aayi thi.”
On transformation
Bhumi’s physical transformation in her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) still intrigues several young actors. When asked about it, she stated, “Mera physical aur emotional transformation is not for shock value, but for my own craft... Mujhe apni pehli film mein realise hua, iski power kya hai.”
Tête-à-tête
Backstage, in a candid chat with HT City, Bhumi said, “I always had this idea of what the NSD campus would look like. And I have to tell you, it is beautiful and bursting with creative energy. I’m so jealous of all the students who have had the opportunity to live and educate themselves here. So, it really feels like an achievement for me, as an actor, to have been invited to be a part of this discussion.”
