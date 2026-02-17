Bhumi Pednekkar asks crowd at NSD's Bharat Rang Mahotsav in Delhi: Saanwle log pretty nahi hote kya?

“Main na ek baar aayi thi NSD, actors dhoondne... lekin mujhe entry nahin mili (I had come to NSD to find actors, but was denied entry),” recounted Bhumi about the time then. Now, feeling proud of being invited here as a speaker, she said, “Mere liye bahut garv ki baat hai main iss stage pe hoon jahan pe main apni journey discuss karungi.”

Bhumi’s physical transformation in her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) still intrigues several young actors. When asked about it, she stated, “Mera physical aur emotional transformation is not for shock value, but for my own craft... Mujhe apni pehli film mein realise hua, iski power kya hai.”

Tête-à-tête

Backstage, in a candid chat with HT City, Bhumi said, “I always had this idea of what the NSD campus would look like. And I have to tell you, it is beautiful and bursting with creative energy. I’m so jealous of all the students who have had the opportunity to live and educate themselves here. So, it really feels like an achievement for me, as an actor, to have been invited to be a part of this discussion.”