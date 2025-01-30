Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan got divorced due to a misunderstanding? Rakesh Roshan says ‘she’s a member of the house’

When we witness two individuals fall in love in a romantic film, it’s natural to root for them. If they don’t end up together, for whatever reason, it often breaks many hearts. Ever so often, this happens offscreen as well. Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan and his ex wife Sussanne Khan were one such real life pair that fans thought would never break up. They were head over heels in love and were blessed with two gorgeous sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan. So when they announced their divorce in 2014 after 14 years of marital bliss, fans were shocked. Well, they might have split up but Sussanne will always be family to her father-in-law Rakesh Roshan. The Roshans

In a recent interview with Yuvaa, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan opened up about his son Hrithik Roshan and his former daughter-in-law Sussanne Khan’s split. Rakesh explained that whatever happened between the couple is separate. But his equation with Sussanne remains the same— they are a family. He was quoted saying, “Whatever has happened, has happened between the couple, for me Sussanne is Sussanne. They were the ones who fell in love, they were the ones who had a misunderstanding, and they have to solve it. For us, she came to our house, and she is still a member of the house.”

It has been over 10 long years since Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways. But they continue to be good friends as they co-parent their beautiful sons. Every now and then, the two are even spotted together, hanging out like good friends. A few years ago, Hrithik found love again in actor and musician Saba Azad. Sussanne, on the other hand, has moved on with actor Arslan Goni, who is television star Aly Goni’s brother.

On the film front, audiences are currently waiting for Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan to officially announce Krrish 4. Fans are also excited to find out which actor will join Hrithik as his new leading lady. Let’s wait and watch!