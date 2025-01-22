Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar drop hint for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2, fans say ‘sab likha hua hai’; watch

Some films shake up the box office while others show audiences what a good time looks like at the cinema. But every now and then a movie releases which does both, and a lot more. These masterpieces go down in the history of Bollywood as cult classics, leaving a lasting impression on fans. One such gem was Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). Lead stars Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol not only tickled our funny bone with their unforgettable one-liners and pranks but also grasped the complexities of their characters Arjun, Imran and Kabir perfectly. For years, fans have been waiting for a reunion. Well, the ‘Three Musketeers’ have now dropped a major hint. Are Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar coming together for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2?

As if requests by fans were not enough, the three handsome hunks have now found signs which are making them want a sequel as bad as the audience. We are talking about their latest video shot by Farhan’s wife Shibani Akhtar during a unexpected off-screen reunion, which has taken social media by storm. In this clip, Abhay is holding his chin, smiling slightly in delight as he looks at something. The camera then shifts to Hrithik, who says ‘unbelievable’ while looking in the same direction. Agreeing, Farhan states ‘outstanding’. It is then revealed that the three of them are admiring a copy of The Three Musketeers kept in front of them.

Well, if this is not a sign for a sequel, we don’t know what is! In the caption below, Farhan has tagged his sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who had directed the 2011 film. He wrote, “@zoieakhtar do you see the signs?? 🫡.” Well, this video was enough to shift our excitement into the 5th gear. In the comment section below, fans are now expressing their hopefulness for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2. For instance, one social media user asked, “Is it happening ? Again ? Which country are these boys/men going to explore life,” whereas another remembered Hrithik’s iconic dialogue and wrote, “Yeh sab likhaa hua hai ❤️.” Another netizen suggested, “A road trip with their new wives,” whereas a comment read, “The world needs it! The best comfort movie ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Zoya Akhtar, if you are listening, please get Bollywood’s OG ‘Three Musketeers’ back together for another road trip to remember!