Arslan Goni on his bond with Sussanne’s former husband Hrithik Roshan: Maintained it with dignity

Sussanne, who shares two sons with Hrithik, gets along with Hrithik as well as his girlfriend Saba Azad. That stands true for Arslan. They are often pictured at social gatherings, and are regular at giving shout outs to each other on social media.

Arslan on his bond with Hrithik

In the interview, Arslan was questioned about his relationship with Hrithik. To which, he stressed that he has maintained it with “dignity” and “respect”.

He said, “Honestly, if you are a good person and you are doing something which is not hurting anybody, I don’t find any reason for anyone on this earth to not wish you well. People, for some reason, find it difficult to stay honest. My father taught me that be it your personal or your professional life, you have to be honest.”

He added that it is his honesty that is appreciated by people around him.

“God knows what others like in me, it could be my honesty. I can never think bad for anybody. Maybe it’s that. You just go with the flow and be yourself. It’s very important to be yourself and to be with someone who lets you be yourself,” he added.

The actor, who will be seen in Tanaav Season 2, was also asked about his relationship with Sussanne, and Arslan shared that one cannot claim to be in love with the other person if there is no respect.

More about the relationship

Sussanne got married to Hrithik Roshan in 2000 after dating for four years. Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014 and continue to co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan Roshan, 17, and Hridhaan Roshan, 15. While Hrithik is dating actor-singer Saba Azad, interior designer Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan. They keep sharing pictures of them together on their social media.

In 2022, there were rumours of Arslan’s wedding with Sussanne. In an interview with Hindustan Times, at that time, he said, “I don’t want to talk about this. I don’t like talking about my personal life. I don’t know who has spoken about it. Early in the morning, the first tag I saw on Instagram was this”.

“I don’t know who has written about it. Aur unko kahan se pata chala (How do they get to know this). Unko mein bolunga ke mujhe bhi bata de ke kisne yeh decision liya aur kab aur kahan (I want to ask them to please tell me about the same and when will I get married and how)…. I have no zero comments on that,” he added.