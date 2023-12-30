Sussanne Khan, boyfriend Arslan Goni denied entry inside airport as he forgets passport; internet pokes fun. Watch

Sussanne Khan and actor-boyfriend Arslan Goni were off for their New Year holiday, but unfortunately, they were stopped from entering Mumbai airport. This happened after he left his passport at home and the incident was captured by paparazzi at the terminal gate. It's not known where they were heading for the celebrations. Also read: Hrithik Roshan wishes ex-wife Sussanne Khan's boyfriend Arslan Goni on his birthday Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni at Mumbai airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne and Arslan at Mumbai airport

For the airport, Sussanne and Arslan arrived in their casual looks. While she was wearing baggy denim pants with a crop top, he opted for jeans and a black tee. As both realised they were not carrying his passport, they couldn't enter the airport together. The security personnel were seen checking Sussanne's passport.

Both of them returned to their vehicle with their luggage. Arslan seemed to tell photographers to not capture the moment as well. Reacting to the incidents, many users on Instagram could relate to the situation.

Internet reacts to Sussanne, Arslan video

One user wrote in the comment section, “Passport ghr pe hi chod di hadd hi (you left passports at home),” with lots of laughing emojis. “Then after going home, you will find out that the passport was in the pocket of your jacket the whole time,” added another. One also said, “Happens to me also.” Many also teased them mentioning Hrithik Roshan in the comments.

Who is Sussanne Khan?

Sussanne is Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and one of Bollywood's most popular interior designers. Hrithik and Sussanne married in December 2000 at a private ceremony in Bangalore. They have two sons--Hrehaan who was born in 2006 and Hridaan who was born in 2008. Sussanne and Hrithik parted ways in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014. They continue to remain friends and co-parent their sons. Recently, their eldest son, Hrehaan received a scholarship from Boston's prestigious Berklee College of Music.

Announcing the news, Sussanne wrote on Instagram, “19th of December 2023.. Our Hrehaan got his acceptance letter from Berklee College of Music, offering him a scholarship merit award for his excellence.. this was the happiest day of my life... Ray you are my Hero and my best friend I have seen you persistently be at it for the last 9 years... pursuing your passion for Music.. and I am so so proud of you my Son you fill me up with the brightest light.” “That too on scholarship! Well done my son,” also reacted Hrithik.

While Sussanne has been dating Arslan for quite a long time, Hrithik is seeing actor-singer Saba Azad. Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne and Arslan are often seen partying together on different occasions.

