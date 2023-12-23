Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan joins Berklee College of Music under scholarship, proud mom pens a note

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan Roshan, who has a keen interest in music, has successfully enrolled in the prestigious Berklee College of Music. He has been awarded a scholarship for his course starting next year and his parents are very proud of him. Taking to Instagram. Sussanne shared the news. Also read: Fighter song Ishq Jaisa Kuch: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone spark sizzling chemistry in new track Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan's elder son Hrehaan Roshan to leave for college in Boston next year.

Hrithik Roshan on Hrehaan's college scholarship

The official page of the college posted, “Hrehaan’s acceptance into Berklee has been an ‘Ode to Joy’ for all of us!! Congratulations to the next John Mayer in making.” Reacting to the news, Hrithik Roshan said, “That too on scholarship! Well done my son.” “So so sooooo proud of you Ray,” added Hrehaan's mother.

Sussanne Khan also dropped a heartfelt note, tagging Hrithik, Hrehaan and their son Hridhaan as well. It came with a montage video of Hredaan with his friends and family, featuring small clips and photos from his childhood till his latest.

Sussanne Khan to Hrehaan

She wrote, “19th of December 2023.. Our Hrehaan got his acceptance letter from Berklee College of Music, offering him a scholarship merit award for his excellence.. this was the happiest day of my life... Ray you are my Hero and my best friend I have seen you persistently be at it for the last 9 years... pursuing your passion for Music.. and I am so so proud of you my Son you fill me up with the brightest light.”

“From here to eternity let this journey of your passion take you to the highest level of joy and love. God bless you my darling may the Universe shine brightest over your ever action… and your every tune fill the hearts of everyone. P.S I know you never gonna Stop This Train,” she added as John Mayer's song was added as the background music.

Hrehaan is the elder son of Sussanne and Hrithik. Hrithik and Sussanne had tied the knot in December 2000 at a private ceremony in Bangalore. They had Hrehaan in 2006 and Hridaan in 2008. Sussanne and Hrithik parted ways in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014. They continue to remain friends and co-parent their sons who are currently studying. Sussanne is dating Arslan Goni and Hrithik is seeing Saba Azad.

