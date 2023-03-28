Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan Roshan turns 17, Sussanne Khan shares birthday post for 'brightest light in my life'

Sussanne Khan has wished her and her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan Roshan on his 17th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sussanne shared a video clip comprising throwback pictures and videos. The clip featured Hrehaan as a baby with Sussanne to his recent performance at a show in Mumbai. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Hrehaan and Hridhaan spend Sunday together) Sussanne Khan shared a birthday post for son Hrehaan Roshan.

In the clip, Sussanne Khan was seen giving Hrehaan a peck on his cheek. The duo also hugged each other in the clip. The mother-son duo also posed for several selfies with Sussanne's younger son Hridaan Roshan. They were also seen posing for the camera with their family members and friends.

Sharing the video, Sussanne captioned the post, "To the brightest Light in my Life...Happy Birthday my Ray... I know that God loves me madly coz he gave me You (black heart, nazar amulet, palms up together and folding hands emojis). So So proud of you (sparkles, angel, sunflower, yellow heart and flexed biceps emojis)." Sussanne also added the hashtags--17 years strong and my Raystar.

Reacting to the post, Preity Zinta commented, "Happy birthday my darling." Abhishek Bachchan posted a red heart emoji. Sussanne's brother Zayed Khan wrote, "Happy Happy birthday my darling big boy Hrehaan. 17 !!! Wow !!!! We are all so proud of you my Rockstar ! Have a super duper day and year ahead." Karisma Kapoor said, "Happy birthday big boy."

Farhan Akhtar's comment read, "Happy birthday." Her sister Farah Khan Ali said, "Happy happy birthday my Hrehaanu. Wish you all the happiness health prosperity love laughter luck and more in this world, love you toooooooooo much." Sussanne's boyfriend Arslan Goni wrote, "Happy happy birthday handsome."

Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan also wished Hrehaan on Instagram. She shared several pictures and wrote, "Happy Birthday Ray. Today we celebrate you and the brightness you bring to everyone’s life with your bright smile and cool demeanor. We are all watching you grow up to become the personification of the phrase 'handsome is what handsome does'."

She also added, "I wish you get everything your heart desires and so much more, an endless supply of love, crepes, laughter, music, happiness, and adventures. Hope you keep towering over me, but never forget that you’ll always be my little nephew." Reacting to the post, Sonali Bendre dropped a red heart emoji.

Hrehaan is the elder son of Sussanne and Hrithik. The duo tied the knot in December 2000 at a private ceremony in Bangalore. While they welcomed Hrehaan in 2006 and Hridaan was born in 2008. Sussanne and Hrithik separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014. Hrithik is currently dating actor Saba Azad.

