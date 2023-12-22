Fighter song Ishq Jaisa Kuch: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone spark sizzling chemistry in new track

The team of Fighter on Friday unveiled Ishq Jaisa Kuch, the second song from the film. Taking to YouTube, T-Series posted the video featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. (Also Read | Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's party number is a certified banger. Watch) Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in a still from Fighter song Ishq Jaisa Kuch.

Fighter new song

In the song, Hrithik and Deepika Padukone dance and romance each other on a beach. The track has been sung by Vishal and Sheykhar, Shilpa Rao and Mellow D. The video has been shot at a beach location that could remind you of Ghungroo Toot Gaye or Khuda Jaane or even Besharam Rang. The duo look hot as they groove to the song against a scenic backdrop. Fans were left floored by the chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika in this foot-tapping number.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Fans react to Ishq Jaisa Kuch

Reacting to the song, a fan wrote, "The trio of Vishal-Sheykhar & Shilpa Rao in every Siddharth Anand's movie creates magic." A person said, "Deepika Padukone's enchanting presence stole the show in the duet with Hrithik Roshan. Mesmerizing duo." "Hrithik and Deepika together are killing it!!" read a comment. "It's not a song it's pure goosebumps," commented another fan.

About Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action. The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2024. Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Fighter teaser

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a good response from the fans. The one-minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky, fighting for the country.

The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair -- Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a Tricolour from his aircraft.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place