Tanaav director Sudhir Mishra: I am not content with any of my works

ByDeep Saxena
May 22, 2024 01:26 PM IST

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra made three OTT series Hostages, Tanaav and Jehanabad - Of Love & War. Now, he wishes to make a series of films in his signature style.

Three-time National Film Award-winning filmmaker Sudhir Mishra made three OTT series Hostages, Tanaav and Jehanabad - Of Love & War. Now, he wishes to make a series of films in his signature style.

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra is currently shooting a web-series in Lucknow and nearby cities.
Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra is currently shooting a web-series in Lucknow and nearby cities.

“I’m going to make a film after this (his ongoing series that’s being shot in Lucknow). I’m rewriting some films that I have written, and I want to make three-four films. I want to connect back to who I was when I started out as a filmmaker. Beech mein kuch idhar-udhar ho gaya tha! Waqt kuch aisa tha jahan aap apni tarah ki filmein nahin bana sakte the. Now, I plan to make some films independently. It was a phase...banene ko to kuch bhi bana sakte hai par dimag mai to upajna chahiye,” says the filmmaker, who helmed the film Afwaah last year.

Sudhir Mishra with great grandfather Jai Narain Mishra’s statue. He founded the Shri Jai Narayan Mishra PG College (KKC), Lucknow
Sudhir Mishra with great grandfather Jai Narain Mishra’s statue. He founded the Shri Jai Narayan Mishra PG College (KKC), Lucknow

Ask Mishra how he feels about the kind of work he’s done so far, and Mishra says, “I am not content with any of my works. I’m not a nostalgia person looking back at when I wrote Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983), Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2005), Dharavi (1991) or Chameli (2004). The past is done and now few things are again exciting me.” Does he think the audience is more prepared for experiments? “I don’t care about it! I would certainly love to talk to the audience, but I will not be subservient to them. Often, when you make a film from your being, it works. When I made Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, people were like, ‘Will the youth connect with his Naxalism story?’ But my whole reputation among young people is based on that film,” says the Inkaar (2011) director.

'My next set in the late ’70s'

About about his next OTT series, Mishra says, “My maternal grandfather, DB Mishra, used to narrate some stories. He had written a book called Living An Era and he gave the rights to me. I have taken some inspiration from that book. There are also my personal experiences and memories from my friend Ramesh Dixit from Lucknow. The series is set in the late ’70s, and the rebellion in that period that changed the country forever”

I love Lucknow: Sudhir Mishra

On shooting at Shri Jai Narayan Mishra PG College (KKC), Lucknow, which was built by his great grandfather, he says, “The love for my hometown brings me back to Lucknow. For the first time, I shot at the college built by my great grandfather Jai Narain Mishra. It was earlier called KKC. There is a connection and childhood memories, and it rejuvenates you. This is the source of what I am as we have been here for four generations. We used to live on AP Sen Road. I have not studied here, but most of the members of the family have. After Daas Dev (2018), I also shot Swaha with (actor) Taapsee Pannu here. It will be released as an anthology with Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha’s film..”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Deep Saxena

    Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

