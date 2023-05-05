Sudhir Mishra says Hindi films don't wish to infuriate: ‘Most of them are upper cast, heroes have no surnames'

Sudhir Mishra has said that most Hindi films have main characters without a surname. He suggested that most mainstream Hindi films ignore the caste dynamics of our society, thereby escaping the risks of infuriating any particular section. (Also read: Vivek Agnihotri records podcast with Sudhir Mishra) Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra talks about flaws in the Hindi film industry.

Sudhir spoke to Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri in a two-hour-long podcast and the filmmakers discussed the different aspects of the Hindi film industry. They also shared their views on what ails the industry and how it can be rectified.

Sudhir told Vivek, “Let me tell you, Hindustani films do not want to offend anyone. Where do any of the Hindi films infuriate anyone? Our films may infuriate a few. My films. We wish to shake them up a bit. But the mainstream Hindi films, where do they wish to upset anyone? Most of them are upper cast, and most of their heroes have no surnames. It is all just goody, goody stuff.”

He added that a good or rooted film does not necessarily have to be set in a rural region, “even urban India is part of India”. He also said that filmmakers such as Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta are making films that talk about real India and have genuine Indian characters.

Sudhir also said that film stars used to raise their voice over various social concerns, but they do not do so now. He said that the real problem is that people do not speak at all. Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, and Manoj Kumar were among the top stars who spoke on various issues.

The filmmaker also said that the industry is not united enough. "Where is Bollywood? They are not united at all. Look at South India (they stand for each other)...Hindi film industry itne bikhre hue hain (you may feel they support each other) but they do not. Things like when and how to release films, what should be the ticket prices, etc should be decided upon (together, for the entire industry). These are a few rules to be made."

Sudhir's latest film Afwaah released in theatres on Friday, May 5. It features Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Vivek, on the other hand, is currently working on his next The Vaccine War.

