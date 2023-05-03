Vivek Agnihotri records podcast with Sudhir Mishra, fans ‘eagerly wait’ for its release

Vivek shared a picture from the recording and wrote, "I had felt that @IAmSudhirMishra had something to say and nobody was listening. I invited him for a free-flowing dialogue. He gracefully accepted. Podcast is recorded. Will be releasing tomm. Will be insightful for aspiring storytellers. Keep an eye on my TL.."

Last week, Sudhir had tweeted about Vivek's film The Kashmir Files and the two filmmakers discussed meeting up for a conversation in the comment section of Sudhir's posts. Fans of Hindi films were skeptical as both filmmakers profess completely different ideologies and their films feel like two ends of the spectrum.

Sudhir had tweeted last Friday, “Liberals complain about Kashmir Files. Why? Vivek Agnihotri made a film and his audience came to theatres and saw it. But when we make films our audience who criticise Vivek sit on their arse and don’t come to the theatre. Sorry, I had to say it. #afwaah.”

Responding to Sudhir's tweets, Vivek had invited him to his studio for a discussion. Vivek had also replied to a Twitter user who expressed fears that the conversation may end up in personal attacks, instead of the ideal debate between two different ideologies. “Why should anyone attack anyone? It’s not a war. Sudhir is my senior and a celebrated filmmaker, I have deep respect for him,” Vivek wrote.

Sudhir is currently awaiting the release of his new film Afwaah that features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Produced by Anubhav Sinha, the thriller is set for a theatrical release on May 5. Afwaah also stars Sharib Hashmi, Sumeet Vyas, Sumit Kaul, TJ Bhanu and Rockey Raina. On the other hand, Vivek is working on his next, The Vaccine War.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON