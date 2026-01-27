Sarabhai vs Sarabhai makers say Satish Shah’s posthumous Padma Shri honour ‘came too late for him to celebrate himself'
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai makers reacted to late actor Satish Shah being honoured with Padma Shri stating it's too late for him to celebrate himself.
On January 25, the list of Padma Awards recipients for 2026 was announced, with five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards. Late actor Satish Shah was conferred the Padma Shri posthumously for his contribution to Indian entertainment. The makers of his hit TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai have now reacted to the honour, stating that it came too late for the actor to celebrate it himself.
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai makers react to Satish Shah's Padma Shri honour
On Monday, HatsOff Productions shared a post reacting to Satish Shah’s Padma Shri honour. The production house wrote, “How uncanny. Years ago, at a Sarabhai gathering, this very moment was spoken about — almost as a certainty. It came late. Perhaps too late for him to celebrate it himself. But never too late for the nation to acknowledge a life dedicated entirely to entertaining generations, to creating characters that became family, and to leaving behind laughter that will never fade.”
They added, “Today, the Sarabhai family, everyone at HatsOff, along with his friends, family and Madhu bhabhi, stand proud. You may not be here to receive the honour, but you will live forever in our hearts. Satish bhai.”
Fans also reacted to the late actor being honoured with the prestigious award posthumously. One comment read, “Finally recognised, even if long overdue. You will always be our crown jewel, Satish Sir.” Another wrote, “Truly a ‘Hats Off’ moment.” A third comment said, “Wish they had given it when Satish bhai was alive, he would have been so happy. Best actor, miss him.” Another added, “Excellent decision, he deserved it long ago.”
Satish Shah’s death
Veteran actor and comedian Satish Shah entertained audiences with his comic roles in television shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron and Main Hoon Na, among others. On October 25, 2025, the actor passed away, leaving the industry in shock. His Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Rajesh Kumar revealed that the actor died of a heart attack while having lunch. He is survived by his wife, Madhu.
