Team Sarabhai vs Sarabhai bid emotional farewell to Satish Shah at funeral; sing show's theme song to his pyre. Watch

Veteran actor and comedian Satish Shah’s sudden death due to kidney failure on October 25 left the entire industry in shock. His Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars are still in disbelief and grieving his passing. The actor’s funeral was attended by his family, close friends, and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, Sumeet Raghvan and others, who bid him an emotional farewell by singing the show’s theme song beside his pyre. Team Sarabhai vs Sarabhai gives an emotional farewell to Satish Shah at his funeral.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast's emotional farewell to Satish Shah

A video has emerged from Satish Shah’s funeral, showing the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast, including JD Majethia, Rajesh Kumar, Sumeet Raghvan, Rupali Ganguly and Deven Bhojani, standing in front of Satish’s pyre with folded hands, singing the show’s theme song to him. After singing the song, Rupali was seen breaking down and crying inconsolably, while JD was seen consoling her and urging her to bid Satish goodbye with a smile.

The video also left fans emotional. One internet user wrote, “A Sarabhai fangirl’s heart always felt happy hearing the title song during their reunions, but it’s completely shattered seeing them sing it like that. A team that lived like a family for so many years is now broken. God is unkind sometimes.” Another wrote, “The most emotional farewell.” Yet another commented, “Stay strong, Rupali.”

The actor’s funeral was also attended by Bollywood celebrities such as David Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ashoke Pandit, Johnny Lever, Dilip Joshi and others. The late actor’s last rites were performed on Sunday morning at a crematorium in Bandra. Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kajol, Farah Khan and others also expressed their grief and offered condolences on social media.

About Satish Shah’s death

Satish’s manager, Ramesh Kadatala, confirmed that the actor collapsed on Saturday afternoon while having lunch. He was given CPR in the ambulance and rushed to Hinduja Hospital, but could not be revived. Satish had recently undergone a kidney transplant but developed an infection. He breathed his last at the age of 74.

The actor’s demise has deeply saddened the entire industry. He was regarded as the comedy king of the 1980s and 1990s, entertaining audiences with his performances in shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, in which he played 55 different characters. Over his illustrious career, he was also part of several blockbusters, including Judwaa 2, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho and more.