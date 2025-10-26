Satish Shah was planning acting comeback, experimented with new look, reveals Rajesh Kumar: 'You said you will be back'

Actor Satish Shah’s death on Saturday took fans and the entertainment industry by shock. Many of the veteran actor’s colleagues and industry friends expressed shock over his sudden death, saying he was fit and active over his final days. Rajesh Kumar, his on-screen son from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has now revealed that the veteran actor was planning a return in front of the camera as well. Satish Shah died on Saturday at the age of 74.

Rajesh Kumar recalls final conversation with Satish Shah

On Saturday, hours after the news of Satish Shah’s death broke, Rajesh took to Instagram to share a note of remembrance for his colleague and friend. Hours later, the actor shared another picture on his Instagram account, this time a recent one of Satish Shah rocking grey hair and moustache.

He wrote alongside, “We spoke over this look of yours couple of days back. Dad, you are a liar. You said you will be back in sometime. Never knew that you will show us your back and leave like this. I miss you. I am sorry I delayed our meeting.”

The actor added, “You have changed RIP into RIH forever. Rest in humour dad. Will try to smile like you always.” The two actors worked together on Sarabhai vs Sarabhai from 2004 to 2006, and then again in 2017.

When Satish Shah spoke about returning

Satish Shah had stepped away from acting after 2014 only appearing in the revival of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai three years later. He eventually returned with the web series United Kacche in 2023. At the time, the actor spoke to News 18 and talked about his decision to walk away from acting. “I’ve stopped performing in public now, I mean, in movies and otherwise. I have taken, you could say, a sabbatical, and it has been rather long. Pehle se meri fitrat main raha hai, main koi cheez enjoy karta hoon tabhi karta hoon. (It has been my nature that I do something only when I enjoy it).”

Even back then, he had expressed his desire to return to acting soon. “I stopped enjoying, I guess, for a while, so I thought maybe I’ll rejuvenate myself and then start all over again. I’m in no hurry to die,” he added. But alas, that promise remained unfulfilled, and United Kacche was to be his last appearance on screen.

Satish Shah's death

Satish Shah died on Saturday afternoon after he collapsed at his Mumbai home while having lunch. He was rushed to the Hinduja Hospital, where doctors were unable to revive him. His last rites were held in Vile Parle on Sunday morning. Many of his industry colleagues and friends paid their final respects there.