Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar cry inconsolably during Satish Shah's funeral

The passing of Satish Shah has sent shockwaves across the industry, but it has been especially hard on the cast of his iconic show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Several emotional videos of actors Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar have surfaced, showing them breaking down inconsolably during the funeral of the veteran actor. Satish Shah's last rites were performed on Sunday morning in Vile Parle,

Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar break down during Satish Shah funeral

Satish Shah’s funeral was held on Sunday in Mumbai, with his family and colleagues from the film industry coming together to pay their final respects.

In a deeply emotional clip, Rupali was seen crying inconsolably during the last rites of Satish Shah, who played the role of her father-in-law in the show. Rajesh Kumar was also seen in the video, crying inconsolably at the funeral. The video showed Rajesh leaving the funeral overwhelmed by grief and unable to hold back his tears.

Rupali and Satish's co-star Deven Bhojani and the show's producer JD Majethia were also seen in the video, along with actor Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Several other videos showed Rupali being consoled by people around her at the funeral, including Sumeet Raghavan. In an earlier clip, a visibly shaken Rupali was seen trying to hide her tears, folding her hands in a gesture to the paparazzi to stop filming when she was arriving for the last rites.

Satish Shah dead at 74

Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on Saturday afternoon after collapsing at his Mumbai residence during lunch. He was immediately taken to Hinduja Hospital, where doctors could not revive him. He underwent a kidney transplant 2-3 months back, and was struggling with his health for the past few months. His last rites were performed on Sunday morning in Vile Parle, with numerous colleagues and friends from the film industry gathering to pay their final respects.

The actor was best known for his roles in television shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, and in films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun! and Main Hoon Na.