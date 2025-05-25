‘Pakistan ka Rosesh’: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's jibe at Bilawal Bhutto

Actor Rajesh Kumar, who played the character of ‘Rosesh’ in the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, recreated a video made by Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who he addressed as ‘Rosesh of Pakistan.’ Actor Rajesh Kumar mocked a viral video of Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto speaking in Parliament.(Rajesh Kumar/Instagram)

In the video uploaded on Instagram, Kumar was seen saying, in the voice of the character Rosesh, “Kon raat ke andhere me hamle karte hai, chor raat ke andhere me hamle karte hai, buzdil raat ke andhere me hamle karte hai...agar inme himmat hoti toh yeh subah aate (who attacks at night, robbers attack at night, cowards attack at night, if they had courage, they would have come in the day).”

"Ting tong karte aur kahte bhaiya aane do (would ring the bell and say brother, let me come)," Mr Kumar added, in imitation of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's viral speech about Operation Sindoor in Pakistan's parliament.

Earlier, social media users had noticed a resemblance between Zardari's speech and Rosesh's style of speaking, becoming the subject of several memes online. This prompted Rajesh Kumar to make the humorous video “on public demand”.

Rajesh's Instagram video has amassed over 1.6 million views so far. He posted the viral video alongside the caption: “ON PUBLIC DEMAND…..welcome Hon Rosesh of Pakistan.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the former Minister of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan, known for his controversial speeches, especially in light of the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

Netizens react to ‘Rosesh’s' video

Users were thoroughly entertained by the video, with several users commenting, “Bharat Momma Ki Jai!” in the comment section.

A netizen stated that Rajesh Kumar should file a copyright claim against Bilawal Bhutto for speaking like Rosesh.

One user said, “For every original…there is a cheap copy.”

Other users also lauded the witty performance, and the comeback of an iconic character.

In one of the comments a user also asked Rajesh Kumar, if he had secretly met Bilawal Bhutto before and imparted the secret of speaking like Rosesh.